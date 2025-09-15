Tokyo 2025: Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan storms into 100mH final

Nigeria’s sprint queen, Tobi Amusan, has stormed into the women’s 100m hurdles final at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships after powering to victory in her semifinal heat.

Tobi Amusan clocked an impressive 12.36 seconds (-0.2) to secure her spot in the final, finishing ahead of the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser, who came second in 12.45s, and Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska, who crossed the line third in 12.51s.

The 27-year-old world record holder, who set a stunning 12.12s mark at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, looked comfortable throughout the race, controlling the field from the start.

Her performance has raised expectations as she heads into the final, where she will attempt to reclaim the world title she won in 2022 and defend her position as one of the sport’s most consistent hurdlers.

