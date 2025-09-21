Tokyo 2025: Botswana stuns USA to win Africa’s first-ever 4x400m world title

Botswana delivered a performance for the ages on a rain-soaked night in Tokyo, defeating Team USA to claim Africa’s first-ever men’s 4x400m world title.
The team of Lee Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori, and newly crowned 400m world champion Busang Collen Kebinatshipi combined for a flawless display, stopping the clock at an impressive 2:57.76.
Kebinatshipi produced a dramatic anchor leg, reeling in American star Rai Benjamin in the final meters to secure victory for Botswana.
The United States settled for silver in 2:57.83, just ahead of South Africa, who matched the Americans’ time but were awarded bronze.
The triumph marks a watershed moment for African athletics, with Botswana becoming the first African nation to win the men’s 4x400m title on the world stage.
More details to follow…
