Tobi Amusan advances to 100m hurdles semifinals at Tokyo World Championships

World record holder Tobi Amusan has advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, after a dominant performance in her heat on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Nigerian star clocked 12.53s to finish first in heat six, securing an automatic spot in Tuesday’s semi-finals. Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton followed in second place with 12.69s, while Italy’s Elena Carraro placed third in 12.86s.

Other big names in the event, including Olympic champion Masai Russell (USA), reigning world champion Danielle Williams (Jamaica), Dutch hurdler Nadine Visser, as well as Ackera Nugent and Grace Stark, also progressed smoothly from their respective heats.

Tobi Amusan is set to return to the track on Tuesday when both the semi-finals and the final of the women’s 100m hurdles will take place.

In other events, Nigeria’s Sade Olatoye competed in the women’s hammer throw but failed to reach the final after recording a best throw of 68.82m, falling short of the qualification mark.

Later on Sunday, Nigeria’s Kanyisola Ajayi and Israel Okon will line up in the men’s 100m semi-finals and final, scheduled for the evening session of day two.

Vanguard News