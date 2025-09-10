To our ‘bye bye’ criers, we say many are called few are chosen

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Simon Ebegbulem

The detractors have come to town again, after a very long lull in business, directly attributable to unrelenting good governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Imo State, ably led by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, in the delivery of the dividends of democracy to citizens, along with charting new courses and breaking more barriers in infrastructural, social and economic frontiers.

From the onset, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma aimed to unlock closed doors, through working hand-in-hand with the Federal Government. This has no doubt endeared him to the President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), thereby availing our good people of hitherto locked up centre stage opportunities, and the state, increasing Federal presence.

Not unexpectedly, the strides rankle and irks the enemies of our people, whose stock in trade is creating acrimony, fueling seeds of discord and wishing perpetual alienation of Ndi Imo.

Else, how did their silly ‘bye bye’ narration come in and about? Suffice to point it out that their crux is not farfetched. Visibility.

In their mind, Governor Uzodimma should be one that don’t see eye to eye with President Bola Tinubu. So, why then the trust, support understanding and affection between them? Many are called but few are chosen.

‘If wishes were horses, beggars will ride,’ goes the age-long reminder to their bitter lot, who rather than render applause to what they secretly admire, they openly snide at. Or, ever heard the idiom: Cut off one’s nose to spite one’s face? Such is the ways of the devious; ever ready to harm their own interest, all to no good or beneficial factors.

A quick reminder here, Senator Hope Uzodimma is the substantive Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), a position that thrusts upon him responsibilities, both on the Office and on his person, and not only among the ranks of State Executives of the ruling party, but even more so at the Presidency and the National party levels. Should he now shirk away from his duties and responsibilities? Never!

During his inaugural speech as the PGF Chairman back in 2023, Governor Uzodimma while expressing his delight, promised not to disappoint his colleagues and the leadership of the party, solemnly committing to upholding the manifesto of ‘Renewed Hope’ promised to the people of Nigeria.

He had stated: “There is no doubt that Progressives Governors’ Forum has been in place before this time and there is no doubt that we are loyal members of our great party. I want to assure you that the APC governors understand very clearly that the government each of us is presiding over belongs to the party and we know both at the federal and sub-national levels, the government belongs to APC. It is an APC-led government.

“Under my watch, we will be very close to the party. The purpose of the forum is to have impetus to the activities of the party and the government. We are only going to act as salesmen that will market the policies and programmes of the government. Arising from the manifesto promised to the people before the election, I can assure you that you have a team and working together with the kind of men I have seen as Progressives Governors’ members, I think we have gotten all it would take to ensure that policies of our government are fully marketed.”

Pushing the Orashi River dredging and other landmark projects forward.

For one, there are subjects that fall under the Exclusive Legislative List in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), such as the ownership of Rivers and Waterways across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

For clarity, the Orashi River project in Imo State refers to the Oguta Lake-Orashi River dredging project, a federal and state-backed initiative, to link with the Atlantic Ocean. The overall target being the opening of navigable waterway for trade, investment and economic prosperity in Imo State and the broader West Coast of Africa. The project aims to facilitate navigation, promote economic growth, and enhance security through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Now, recall the running battle between Lagos State and the Federal Government, at some point, over Navigational Rights and the ‘who own’ Rivers and Waterways in Nigeria? The issue went to adjudication, and yet unresolved. Governor Uzodimma is however finding ways to seamlessly embark on gangatuan waterways project that will further unlock prosperity not only for Imo State, but across the South East and even beyond.

Meanwhile, the irony of it all is that the unrepentant naysayers and name callers remain deliberate in not seeing reciprocity in Governor Uzodimma’s positive diplomacy, including the numerous gains it is drawing to Imo, and the immeasurable impacts such is achieving, in the overall interest and benefit of our people.

There is no doubt that to a very large extent His Excellency has been able to provide the dividends of democracy to the people of the state as promised. But, i know people are talking about stomach infrastructure. ‘A hungry man is an angry man,’ goes a saying. In our clime stomach infrastructure goes pari-pasu with developmental projects. They are barely inseparable, and that was why we celebrated the most recent increase in the Minimum Wage of state civil servants to N104,000 by Governor Uzodimma. So I am hopeful that His Excellency will further extend his magnanimity and sincere effort in fighting poverty through extension of same to the Political Class, particularly his foot soldiers who daily are confronted by people at the grassroot, looking for one favour or the other. Yes you can lament lack of stomach infrastructure but that is not to keep a blind eye towards to sincere developmental strides of Onwa Oyoko.

Buttressing the fact of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma being a National player well appreciated by Mr. President, the Presidential fleet arrived Owerri penultimate Sunday. Aboard were the Minister of Finance, Minister of Budget and Planning, Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) and the DSS Director.

We therefore should ask our ‘cry cry’ armchair critics, if these were also ‘bye bye’ emissaries?

The governor was at his village in Omuma, attending a Mass, following which he had to cut short his usual get-together with political leaders and appointees, in order to hold marathon meeting with the Federal Government delegation, where issues bothering on the nation and other matters must have been discussed.

The Imo ‘Concord Hilton’ Hotel project, a mega undertaking that is key to reshaping business and overall economic drive is another example requiring dexterity and wide reach to consummate. It will soon be delivered. So, also is the Owerri Cargo Airport.

The Flyover around Assumpta, is yet another first of its kind in the state, aimed at changing past dour narratives, not only in the capital’s ambience, but to Owerri’s social and economic significance.

What I point out here are the obvious. Aside gleaning envy and retrogressive tendencies in tantrums thrown by detractors, there lies no sane logic why any individual will begrudge such a team player in the person of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma. He should be applauded and emulated.

My honest advise however remain that our crying elves turn new leaves, walk away from the path of ignominy and come on board the moving train.

Comrade Ebegbulem is a veteran journalist and former Commissioner for Trade and Investment