Tito Da Fire, American singer Morgan J release new single “I Rise”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Tito Da Fire has teamed up with American singer-songwriter Morgan J on a new single titled “I Rise.”

Produced by Aizbag Da Genius, the track blends Afrobeats with world music elements and delivers a message centered on faith, triumph and resilience.

The song has been officially submitted for Grammy consideration in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Morgan J, who is also a spiritual art director, features prominently on the track, adding vocal depth and global appeal. The collaboration has been described as a cultural bridge, linking audiences across Nigeria, Ghana, the United States and beyond.

With Morgan J’s growing online influence — some of her social media posts have recorded over a million plays — and Tito Da Fire’s established fan base, “I Rise” is expected to reach diverse audiences worldwide.

The single is available on major streaming platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, YouTube Music, Boomplay, Tidal, Audiomack and SoundCloud.

This latest release marks another milestone for Tito Da Fire, reinforcing his presence in the Afro-fusion scene.