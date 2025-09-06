Tinubu’s visionary leadership deserves praise, not criticism – APC Youths

President Bola Tinubu

By John Alechenu

The National All Progressives Congress Youth Coalition (NAPCYC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, describing his efforts in stabilizing both the APC and Nigeria’s economy as remarkable achievements.

At a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the coalition’s Director General, Aiyelablabowo Austin, said the President demonstrated purposeful and visionary leadership by swiftly assembling a team of patriotic Nigerians to confront the challenges he inherited.

“Mr. President, in less than two years of your administration, you have shown Nigeria and the world what purposeful and visionary leadership looks like,” Austin said.

“Under your guidance, the APC, which at a point faced internal strains, has been stabilized, strengthened, and repositioned for continued dominance in the Nigerian political landscape. This feat is a testament to your unmatched political sagacity and unwavering commitment to progressive ideals. Beyond stabilizing the party, your leadership as President has been truly remarkable. With bold reforms and decisive actions, you have set the nation on a path of long-term stability and prosperity.”

In a communiqué jointly signed by Austin and the coalition’s National Coordinator, Comrade Charles Osagie, the youths commended the President for his youth-friendly policies and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting credible leaders under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group also applauded Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for his impactful and youth-inclusive governance, and celebrated Ambassador Julius Aluebhosele as a youth ambassador, grassroots mobilizer, and philanthropist.

Furthermore, the coalition urged the APC national leadership to zone the position of APC National Vice Chairman (South-South) to Edo State and called on party members to support Ambassador Aluebhosele for the role.