Tinubu’s tax reforms necessary for economic growth – FIRS boss

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, on Wednesday stated that the tax reforms introduced by the President Bola Tinubu administration are necessary for the country’s broader economic recovery and growth.

Dr. Adedeji stated this while declaring open a one-day capacity training on the Tax Reforms Act and the Nigeria Revenue Service’s operations, organised by the FIRS for the State House Press Corps in Abuja.

The training was aimed at equipping journalists covering the State House on how to accurately interpret and effectively report issues on tax reforms especially key provisions of the objectives of the tax reforms act, its structure, mandate and the operations of the Nigeria revenue service.

The FIRS boss said that the recently enacted Tax Reforms Act is a significant effort by the federal government to strengthen the tax system for greater efficiency, equity, and accountability.

Dr. Adedeji, who was represented by his technical assistant on broadcast media, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, said: “Today’s gathering shows an important step in aligning government policy, communication with national development priorities, particularly in the area of tax reform.

He further explained, “The role of the media, and especially the State House Press Corps, is critical. You are the main link between the Presidency and the Nigerian people. Your reporting shapes public perception, informs civic understanding, and influences the level of trust citizens place in government policies.

“It is therefore timely and necessary to equip you to accurately interpret and effectively report on these reforms. This training program is designed to do exactly that.

During this program, you will gain a better understanding of:

“The key provisions and objectives of the Tax Reforms Act; The structure, mandate, and operations of the Nigeria Revenue Service; The broader fiscal implications of the reform agenda for national development

“Through expert-led sessions and interactive engagements, we hope to provide you with the knowledge and tools to communicate clearly and responsibly.

“This initiative is not only about improving media reportage. It is also about enhancing public awareness, encouraging voluntary tax compliance, and building trust in our fiscal system. An informed press leads to an informed public, which is essential for a successful democracy.”

While thanking partners and resource persons at the capacity training, Dr. Adedeji said: “I am confident that the knowledge shared here will lead to better reporting, deeper insights, and a stronger connection between the government and the public.”