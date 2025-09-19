Tinubu’s tax reforms most audacious in Nigeria’s history – Delta chieftain, Olori

President Bola Tinubu

By Paul Olayemi

Elder statesman and prominent businessman, Olorogun Morrison Olori, has described President Bola Tinubu’s recent tax reforms as the most audacious economic policy since Nigeria gained Independence. He said no previous administration had taken such bold steps, insisting that the reforms stand out as Tinubu’s greatest achievement so far.

Speaking at a press conference in Ughelli, Delta State, the Obaseki of Ughelli Kingdom stressed that any country desirous of progress must adopt sound tax policies. “Any nation that wants to move forward must design economic reforms, especially those in the area of tax, to put the country on the path of progress,” Olori declared.

The Ughelli-born businessman, who has investments in real estate, hospitality and oil and gas, said Nigerians should be grateful for Tinubu’s emergence at a critical period in the country’s history. According to him, the President has shown wisdom in taking difficult decisions that are necessary to steer the economy out of its current challenges.

Olori maintained that the Buhari administration left behind what he called a “dead economy,” making governance difficult for Tinubu. “President Tinubu met a dead economy from the late President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigerian governments at all levels were finding it difficult to pay salaries and execute projects. But for the bold decision of the President to remove fuel subsidy, there is now surplus funds, even for councils, to execute projects at the grassroots level,” he said.

He argued that the tax reforms would eliminate multiple taxation, under-taxation, and other distortions that have hampered economic growth and discouraged foreign investment for decades. “President Tinubu deserved commendation for these audacious tax reforms. No Nigerian leader has taken such a daring and courageous decision in the country’s history. As a businessman with over 60 years of experience, this is the best decision any Nigerian President could make,” Olori stated.

The elder statesman noted that the reforms would encourage foreign businesses to return to Nigeria, describing the policy as a turning point for the economy. “The tax reforms will, among many things, fix myriads of tax challenges, especially multiple taxation, which has forced many businesses to flee the country. I can confidently tell you that many foreign investors will rush back to do business with the government,” he added.

Olori also commended key members of Tinubu’s cabinet for their performances so far, singling out the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Aviation, Olorogun Festus Keyamo. “If Wike remains the minister of the FCT beyond 2027, Abuja would witness unprecedented infrastructural growth. I just returned from the FCT and what Wike is doing there is massive. Wike has surpassed the record of any other minister of the FCT,” he noted.

On Keyamo, Olori observed that the aviation sector has seen remarkable improvements under his leadership. “Another minister in the Tinubu’s government is Olorogun Festus Keyamo SAN. His record in the aviation cannot be compared. Nigeria under him is signing all necessary agreements to expand our aviation space in the world. Our airports are wearing new looks. I hope he extends his giant strides to Osubi airport,” Olori said.

Turning to state affairs, the elder statesman praised Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for his infrastructural drive and peace-building initiatives. He described Oborevwori as the best governor to govern Delta, stressing that with his achievements so far, Deltans would have no difficulty re-electing him for a second term in 2027.