Tinubu’s tax reform, Nigeria’s most ambitious economic reform in decades – Dogara

Dogara

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has described President Bola Tinubu’s tax reforms as the most audacious economic overhaul in Nigeria’s history, warning that their success will determine whether the country can achieve economic justice and sustainable development.

Dogara, who delivered the maiden Distinguished Parliamentarian Lecture at the National Assembly on Monday in Abuja, said the reforms were borne out of necessity to rescue Nigeria’s battered economy and reposition the nation on the path of global competitiveness.

“By the time President Tinubu took office, the economic debris of the nation had become too conspicuous to be ignored,” Dogara said. “₦22.7 trillion had been printed and injected into the economy in the name of ways and means, thereby destroying the value of the Naira. Something urgent, nay revolutionary, had to be done to prevent our economy from imploding.”

He praised the President for setting up the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, chaired by Prof. Taiwo Oyedele, which produced a consolidated legal framework replacing 16 federal tax statutes with four principal Acts, including the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA 2025) and the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA 2025).

According to him, the reform package aims to simplify the tax system, broaden the tax base, strengthen compliance, and align Nigeria’s laws with international best practices.

“The reforms protect the poor, empower businesses, encourage investment, and ensure fairness across society,” he said. “They strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness, reduce inequality, and provide the government with resources needed to invest in infrastructure, education, health, and security.”

The former Speaker however admitted that opposition to the reforms had been “fierce and furious,” driven in part by vested interests seeking to protect the old order.

“At some point, it was clear that most of those opposed to the reform desired to see the President fail rather than succeed,” Dogara argued. “Casting the President as dictatorial rather than being decisive was the high point of the opposition meant to scupper the reform. Thankfully, Mr. President courageously held his line and refused to bulge.”

Dogara highlighted several key provisions of the reforms, including:

A unified tax framework consolidating multiple laws into a modern structure.

Expanded tax base to cover digital services, cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange gains, and virtual transactions.

Exemptions for small businesses with turnover below ₦100 million and assets under ₦250 million.

A 4% Development Levy replacing multiple levies, aimed at simplifying corporate obligations.

A new Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to replace FIRS and coordinate federal, state, and local tax administration.

On public fears over the controversial 5% fuel surcharge, Dogara clarified that it was not a new levy but a restated provision from the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency Act (2007), and would only take effect upon an order by the Minister of Finance.

“Several energy products used by households, including kerosene, LPG, and CNG, are exempt. It is mischievous to claim that the surcharge will automatically start in January 2026,” he stressed.

Dogara urged both citizens and government to treat tax reform as a “pact” built on trust and accountability.

“True tax reform is not about raising rates, but about raising trust. Transparency is the engine of compliance. When citizens can see where their Naira goes, they are proud to give it,” he said.

He challenged Tinubu to “take no prisoners” in implementing the reform, describing it as a legacy that could cement his place as “the most consequential economic reformer of our time.”

“This is more than a policy change; it is a national conversation. It is us telling ourselves that we are ready to build the Nigeria we deserve,” Dogara concluded.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, commended President Bola Tinubu’s bold tax reforms, describing them as a decisive step toward simplifying compliance, broadening the tax net, and easing the burden on ordinary Nigerians.

Abbas was represented by the House Spokesperson and Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi

He said the establishment of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, chaired by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, and the harmonisation of tax collection processes set to take effect in January 2026, represent “a significant intervention that promises to re-engineer our tax administration architecture for greater efficiency, fairness, and transparency.”

According to him, the National Assembly has devoted considerable energy to diligently processing the far-reaching legislation transmitted by the executive, through robust debates, stakeholder consultations, and committee work.

“Indeed, what we now have before us is one of the most significant steps of building our Fourth Republic, with the greatest potential to transform our economy and fiscal institutions,” he said.

The Speaker stressed that the 10th House remains committed to open governance and citizen engagement.

He cited innovations such as livestreaming, community sessions, and digital portals that have made legislative processes more transparent and inclusive.

Abbas also reaffirmed the legislature’s support for press freedom, outlining ten key principles he said should guide the media in strengthening democracy.

These include telling the right stories that promote unity and peace, rejecting fake news, exposing mistakes in governance, ensuring objectivity in reporting, and holding public officials accountable.

“Press freedom in Nigeria is not negotiable,” he declared, while urging journalists to partner with the legislature to promote transparency, protect democracy, and safeguard human rights.

“As we reflect today, let us remain focused on the bigger picture, building a Nigeria where taxation supports enterprise, strengthens equity, protects the vulnerable, and funds the aspirations of our people,” Abbas said.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) also reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom and called for stronger collaboration between the media and tax authorities in deepening public understanding of ongoing fiscal reforms.

Special Assistant to the FIRS Chairman on Tax Policy, Mr. Olufemi Olarinde, who represented the Executive Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, acknowledged the historic role of the press as the “fourth estate of the realm,” stressing that its influence on public opinion makes it indispensable to the success of Nigeria’s economic and tax reforms.

He urged journalists to go beyond surface reporting by fully acquainting themselves with the new tax laws, insisting that effective communication of reforms can only come from deep understanding.

“In Latin we say, nemo dat quod non habet, you cannot give what you do not have. If we must speak and enlighten the public about these reforms, then it is important that we first understand them ourselves,” Olarinde said.

He stressed that poor or shallow communication often distorts the objectives of reforms and may create misconceptions among citizens.

According to him, the FIRS is ready to support the media with technical information and resources that will enable them to provide accurate and balanced reporting.

“This engagement is very important to us. We want you to listen, take something back home, and continue to educate Nigerians. On our part, we are happy to support you with the necessary information and resources,” he added.

Olarinde commended the organisers of the event for creating the platform, describing it as timely and essential in bridging knowledge gaps between policymakers and the public.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) threw its weight behind ongoing tax reforms in Nigeria, urging the government to ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in their implementation.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani said the reforms, if properly implemented, would strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal position and ensure that taxes serve the interests of citizens rather than being diverted through loopholes and weak enforcement.

“Nigeria is losing a lot of revenue due to tax avoidance, evasion, and the failure of international corporations operating in our country to meet their obligations. In addition, we have seen a situation where multiple government agencies want to play the role of tax collectors, creating exploitation and dual taxation. A unified, transparent system is urgently needed,” he said.

He noted that women and vulnerable groups often bear the brunt of unfair tax practices, stressing that a fairer and more equitable regime would address such imbalances.

While commending the House of Representatives for initiating dialogue on the reforms, Rafsanjani urged the Senate to organise a similar engagement to deepen public awareness.

According to him, many Nigerians still lack adequate understanding of the provisions of the new tax laws, which makes sensitisation and education critical.

“It is not enough to legislate. We must ensure implementation in a manner that benefits the Nigerian people. The law must not be selective. The rich, the big men and women who have enjoyed government privileges, must also be taxed fairly. They must pay back to the Nigerian people and the Nigerian state,” he stressed.

The Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalist FCT Chapter, Miss Grace Ike stressed the need for clear communication of the policies so Nigerians understand their rights and responsibilities.

She said the media has a central role in fostering dialogue and building public trust in the reforms.

“The media must provide accurate, unbiased information and foster public dialogue to build trust in these reforms. Transparency and accountability should guide every stage of implementation to protect the interests of all Nigerians,” she stated.

Ike also urged collaboration among all stakeholders, including lawmakers, the executive, civil society, and the media, to ensure the reforms deliver tangible benefits.

“Our collective goal must be a Nigeria with a robust economy, where tax policies contribute to sustainable development and improved quality of life for every citizen,” she added.

She commended the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, for making the lecture a reality, describing it as a platform that will enrich public policy engagement.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Gboyega Onadiran, has said taxation has become one of the most contentious issues in Nigeria today, with multiple narratives circulating about petroleum tax, data tax, and requirements such as the National Identification Number (NIN) for bank operations.

He said the newly introduced Distinguished Parliamentarian Lecture is designed to bridge the gap between the legislature and the public by simplifying parliamentary activities and clarifying national issues.

“As journalists, the mirror of society and agenda setters, we believe this forum offers a unique opportunity to unpack these grey areas and simplify parliamentary activities for Nigerians,” he said.

The Press Corps chairman explained that the aim of the lecture is to create a platform where distinguished parliamentarians, past and present, can share knowledge and provide clarity on topical national issues through the lens of the legislature.

“This is vital, because the legislature remains the most misunderstood arm of government in Nigeria,” he added.

Onadiran described the inaugural guest lecturer, former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, as a statesman whose insights would enrich discourse on tax reforms and national development.

“As Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives, he presided over the passage of historic bills, set legislative records, and distinguished himself as a bridge-builder committed to deepening democracy and promoting good governance,” he noted.