Tinubu’s reforms too big to ignore – Edo NCP Chairman

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Edo State Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Hon. Victor Ogba, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that President Bola Tinubu’s landmark reforms are ‘too big to ignore.’

Ogba, who is also the National President of the Movement for Nigerian Transformation (MNT), spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday while declaring his intention to officially join the APC on September 16.

He described his defection as a ‘homecoming,’ noting that he had already been received by the APC Ward 5 Chairman in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State on August 22.

“I have played politics all through in Edo, but it is time for me to go back to my home state, which is what I am doing on Sept. 16,” he said.

The politician lauded President Tinubu for his courage and reforms, which he described as the biggest attraction for many Nigerians now identifying with the ruling party.

Ogba stressed that his decision to move was in line with his commitment to the cause of a progressive Nigeria.

“I was received by my ward chairman in Ward 5, Isoko South Local Government of Delta on Aug. 22.

“As NCP chairman, I contributed to the party’s growth and success through effective planning and mobilization,” he added.

He also pledged to use his political experience for the greater good of the APC.

Ogba affirmed his readiness to collaborate with stakeholders such as Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, representing Delta South, and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to promote stability and development in Delta State under the APC.

He reiterated his resolve to abide by the APC constitution and help position the party for greater achievements.

Ogba further urged Nigerians to continue to support the ruling party to ensure that President Tinubu’s vision for the country becomes reality.