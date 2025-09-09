Tinubu’s bold Shea policy to make Nigeria global leader, says Idris

President Bola Tinubu

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has stated that President Tinubu’s recent temporary suspension of raw shea exports is a bold and strategic measure aimed at opening up the vast economic potential of Nigeria’s shea industry and positioning the country as a global leader in the shea economy.

The Minister’s Special Assistant (Media),Rabiu Ibrahim, said in a statement on Tuesday that he said this as the Special Guest of Honour at the 20th Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria,ICAN,Northern Zonal Accountants’ Conference in Minna, Niger State. Idris hails from Niger State, which is the epicenter of Shea production in Nigeria.

Represented by the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, the Minister said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent temporary suspension of raw shea exports is not a mere policy experiment but a bold and forward-looking measure aimed at unlocking the full potential of our rural economy. By insisting that more of our shea be processed locally, the President is ensuring that Nigeria, which accounts for over 50% of the world’s shea production, does not remain a supplier of raw materials but becomes a global leader in high-value shea products.”

He noted that Niger State, the hub of shea production in Nigeria, stands to benefit tremendously from this transformative initiative. “This decisive step will stimulate local investment, drive technology transfer, and accelerate the development of processing capacity. It will also bring about the creation of quality jobs for our youth and women in rural communities, boost foreign exchange earnings, and deepen Nigeria’s participation in the global value chains,” Idris said.

He also commended the National Shea Products Association of Nigeria (NASPAN) for embracing the President’s vision, adding that “the Federal Government is providing the enabling environment to make it a reality.”

The Minister stressed that the policy on shea is a critical plank of the President’s broader economic renewal drive, rooted in accountability, national re-orientation, and inclusivity.

On the theme of the 20th ICAN Conference, “Socio-Economic Potentials, Accountability and National Re-Orientation: Unlocking Nigeria’s future” Idris said accountability remains the cornerstone of every thriving society and to unlock Nigeria’s future, citizens must collectively commit to doing things differently by “living by the right values, holding institutions accountable, and putting Nigeria first in all our actions.”

The Information Minister also highlighted the ongoing reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, encompassing fiscal discipline, infrastructure renewal, digital transformation, and youth empowerment, which he said are laying “the moral and institutional compass needed to unlock Nigeria’s vast human and material potentials.”

He said the construction of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal superhighway, the Badagry–Sokoto superhighway, the rehabilitation of the Eastern rail corridor, and the establishment of Regional Development Commissions, among others, demonstrate equitable distribution of resources, guided by fairness and accountability under the present administration.

“It’s worth mentioning that the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, which is one of the four Legacy Projects of the President, will pass through several states, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, and Lagos. About 125 kilometres will be constructed within Niger State,” he said.

The Minister said the Federal Government is leveraging tools like the Treasury Single Account and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) to tighten controls, reduce leakages, and restore discipline in how national resources are being managed.

According to him, Nigeria’s sustained improvement in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, moving from 145th position in 2023 to 140th in 2024, is not a fluke, but the result of the diligent implementation of key policies that blocked leakages and promoted accountability and transparency.

“The removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate, two landmark policy reforms of this administration, have delivered a decisive blow against long-standing avenues of waste and abuse of public funds. These bold measures reflect the President’s commitment to prudent economic management, transparency, and redirecting national resources to investments that truly uplift the lives of Nigerians.”

The Minister called on accountants and other professionals to become strategic partners in national re-orientation, noting that their expertise and example can inspire a new culture of accountability that will strengthen the nation’s democracy and drive sustainable development.

He gave the assurance that the Federal Government remains committed to transparency, good governance, and national renewal while calling on professionals to partner with the government in promoting accountability in all ventures.