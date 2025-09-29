Tinubu will win 2027 presidential election — Renewed Hope Ambassadors

By Nnasom David

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors have declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure a landslide victory in the 2027 presidential election, citing the positive impacts of his policies on the economy and national development.

In a statement jointly issued on Monday by its coordinators across the five South East states, the group maintained that Tinubu’s growing popularity and performance will guarantee him a smooth victory.

The declaration comes ahead of the President’s scheduled visit to the South East on Tuesday as part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in office. During the visit, President Tinubu is expected to be hosted by South East leaders in Owerri, the Imo State capital, where he will also commission landmark projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

The state coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors include Chief Henry Ikoh (Abia), Chief Okey Ezenwa (Anambra), Barr. Kelechi Igwe (Ebonyi), Barr. George Ogara (Enugu), and Rt. Hon. Opiah Goodluck (Imo). They described the visit as an opportunity for the President to “feel the famed warmth of the South East and witness the massive support of the people of the zone for him and his administration.”

Calling President Tinubu “the father of our nation and the transformer of our era,” the group applauded his economic and governance reforms, which they said are inspiring positive action among Nigerians at home and abroad.

The statement highlighted that Tinubu will commission projects by Governor Uzodinma, noting that the developments align with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. It further stressed that the South East, under Uzodinma’s leadership, is prepared to demonstrate massive support for Tinubu and his administration.

Assuring the President of their backing in 2027, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors called on Nigerians to support his re-election bid “without distraction.”

“Indeed, the South East wants to vote massively for President Tinubu in 2027 to sit at the front of the table in the equitable distribution of resources and infrastructure. This is a cause to which we are totally committed, and we will continue to work hard under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma to ensure that President Tinubu records a landslide victory not only in the South East but also across the country,” the statement concluded.