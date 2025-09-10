Tinubu suspended raw shea exports to boost local processing, says minister

President Bola Tinubu

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said yesterday President Bola Tinubu suspended export of raw shea to boost local processing.

Idris, who gave the explanation at the 20th Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria Northern Zonal Accountants’ Conference in Minna, where he was represented by the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, said: “President Bola Tinubu’s recent temporary suspension of raw shea exports is not a mere policy experiment but a bold and forward-looking measure aimed at unlocking the full potential of our rural economy,” Idris said in a statement signed by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.’’

Describing the move as both “bold and strategic,” the minister said the suspension would help transform Nigeria’s role in the global shea supply chain.

“By insisting that more of our shea be processed locally, the president is ensuring that Nigeria, which accounts for over 50 percent of the world’s shea production, does not remain a supplier of raw materials but becomes a global leader in high-value shea products,” he said.

According to the statement, Niger State, a major hub for shea production in Nigeria, is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the policy shift.

“This decisive step will stimulate local investment, drive technology transfer, and accelerate the development of processing capacity.

“It will also bring about the creation of quality jobs for our youth and women in rural communities, boost foreign exchange earnings, and deepen Nigeria’s participation in the global value chains,” Idris added.

He praised the National Shea Products Association of Nigeria for supporting the new policy direction and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the shea industry to thrive.

“The Federal Government is providing the enabling environment to make it a reality,” he said.

The minister said the initiative is part of a broader economic renewal strategy under the Tinubu administration, which focuses on national re-orientation, inclusivity, and accountability. Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Socio-Economic Potentials, Accountability and National Re-Orientation: Unlocking Nigeria’s Future,” Idris highlighted the critical role of ethical leadership in driving national development.

Idris noted that accountability remains the cornerstone of every thriving society, and to unlock Nigeria’s future, citizens must collectively commit to doing things differently by “living by the right values, holding institutions accountable, and putting Nigeria first in all our actions.”

The minister also outlined key reforms under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, citing improvements in fiscal discipline, digital transformation, infrastructure expansion, and youth empowerment as indicators of progress.

Projects such as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Superhighway, the Badagry–Sokoto Superhighway, and the rehabilitation of the Eastern rail corridor were mentioned as examples of the government’s effort to ensure equitable infrastructure development.

On fiscal transparency, Idris said the government was strengthening financial oversight through platforms like the Treasury Single Account and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System.

He also pointed to Nigeria’s improvement on the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index — moving from 145th in 2023 to 140th in 2024 — as a sign of progress.

Concluding his address, the minister urged accountants and other professionals to support the national re-orientation drive.

In August 2025, the President approved a six-month ban on the export of raw shea nuts, aiming to curb informal trade, support local processors, and reposition Nigeria’s shea industry for greater value addition.

Announcing the directive at a multi-stakeholder meeting in Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima explained that the temporary measure — which remains subject to review — is intended to strengthen the shea value chain and potentially generate up to $300m annually in the short term.

“This is not an anti-trade policy; it is a pro-value addition policy,” he stated. “Our objective is to ensure local factories have sufficient raw materials, operate at full capacity, and create employment opportunities. Nigeria produces nearly 40 percent of the world’s shea, yet captures only 1 percent of the $6.5bn global market — that is simply unacceptable.”

He added that the initiative aims to position Nigeria as a leading global supplier of refined shea butter, oil, and related products — while also promoting industrialisation, rural development, gender empowerment, and expanded trade prospects.