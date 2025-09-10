Tinubu, Speaker Abbas, SGF hail ICRC DG Ewalefoh at 50

. . .His leadership has restored confidence in Nigeria’s PPP framework – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume have congratulated the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

In his message, President Tinubu extolled Dr. Ewalefoh’s steadfast commitment to advancing Nigeria’s infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). He noted that under Ewalefoh’s stewardship, the Commission has strengthened regulatory oversight, deepened transparency in project delivery, and aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda through bold and sustainable reforms.

The President recalled the historic PPP Summit convened by the ICRC in June 2025, which he had the honour of declaring open. According to him, the summit successfully united government, investors, and development partners around a clear framework that has restored confidence and provided fresh momentum for PPP-driven growth.

President Tinubu also commended the DG’s vision, leadership, and resilience, noting that these attributes have redefined the role of ICRC as an engine room for Nigeria’s infrastructure revolution.

“I wish you renewed strength, wisdom, and greater success in serving the nation. I urge you to sustain your efforts to deliver world-class infrastructure that meets the aspirations of all Nigerians,” the President said.

He described Ewalefoh’s milestone as not just a celebration of years, but a testament to enduring impact and transformative leadership.

Also felicitating with Dr. Ewalefoh, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, described attaining the golden age of 50 as both “a remarkable milestone and a moment for reflection and thanksgiving.”

The Speaker praised the DG’s visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to national development, saying his integrity, excellence, and service to the nation remain exemplary and inspirational. He expressed confidence that Ewalefoh’s wisdom and dedication would continue to guide his work and inspire others.

“On behalf of the House of Representatives, I extend warm felicitations to you on your 50th birthday. May this new chapter of your life be filled with abundant blessings, renewed strength, sound health, and even greater accomplishments,” the Speaker said.

In his own message, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, lauded Dr. Ewalefoh’s life of service and his leadership in driving Nigeria’s infrastructure growth through effective PPPs.

The SGF commended the DG’s professionalism, integrity, and patriotism, noting that they remain evident in the discharge of his responsibilities. He prayed for God’s continued blessings of wisdom, health, and strength upon Ewalefoh as he sustains his invaluable service to the nation.

“On this joyful occasion, I wish you many more years of fulfillment and impactful leadership,” the SGF said.

The ICRC DG also received felicitations from other lawmakers and captains of industries, including Sen. (Dr) Domingo Obende, who hailed him for adding value to the PPP space; and the Rigistrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Magaji (SAN), said Ewalefoh standa an example of leadership, integrity and commitment to national development.