Tinubu putting Nigeria’s tomorrow above political convenience – Shuaibu Ishaq

The convener of a concept called Write-A-Thon, Mr Shuaibu Ishaq, has said that President Bola Tinubu is putting the country’s tomorrow above political convenience with his courageous economic reforms.

Recall that Write-A-Thon is designed to awaken the national conscience by challenging citizens to reflect on their duties through dialogue about the country’s destiny.

NAN reports that the Write-A-Thon project is a 72-hour writing marathon, a civic journey that will give birth to a book entitled, “The Last Card:Why it must be Tinubu (Again).

Ishaq said in Abuja on Sunday during a news conference on his concept entitled Write-A-Thon that the initiative was in honour of President Tinubu’s giant strides.

He expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership policies, saying that they have long-term benefits.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be patient and continue to support the President.

According to him, the President is a leader who in the face of immense pressure has chosen the harder and nobler path of reforms.

Ishaq explained that his project of Write-A-Thon was actuated by not just his love for President Tinubu’s leadership policies, but a resilience for 72-hour compendium on Nigeria’s reforms under Tinubu’s watch.

“This is more than a patriotic project, it is a patriotic duty by a common man conceived to honour President Bola Tinubu.

“A leader committed to nation-building, of putting Nigeria’s tomorrow above political convenience today,” he said.

He reaffirmed his determination to present the compendium to President Tinubu on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day.

Ishaq who reiterated his commitment to better Nigeria, called for an overhaul of the country’s value system.