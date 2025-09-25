Tinubu, others storm Ibadan Friday as city agog for Ladoja’s coronation

•Obasanjo felicitates, warns against politics

•Markets shut, airport reopens for 44th Olubadan

By James Ogunnaike, Adeola Badru & Dickson Omobola

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, is in a festive mood, as President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries prepare to attend the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, on Friday.

The coronation, billed to hold at Mapo Hall, will draw traditional rulers, eminent personalities, politicians, scholars, and citizens of Ibadanland in celebration of the former governor’s ascension to the ancient throne.

Obasanjo cautions against interference

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Oba Ladoja, urging him to embrace humility, patience, and divine wisdom in his new role.

In a congratulatory letter dated July 14, 2025, Obasanjo, who is currently attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, prayed in Yoruba: “Ade a pe lori, bata a pe lese” — wishing the monarch a long and impactful reign.

“It is an exalted and responsible position to be traditional ruler of all Ibadan people. It requires humility, patience, divine wisdom, tolerance and advice from wide and varied quarters to succeed. Traditional rulership does not compete or conflict with political rulership,” Obasanjo wrote.

Reign‘ll herald modernisation—Falola

Delivering the First Olubadan Coronation Lecture titled “Ibadan History: Issues in Tradition and Modernity”, renowned historian, Prof. Toyin Falola, has expressed optimism that the new Olubadan’s reign will usher in modernisation in Ibadanland.

Falola described Oba Ladoja as a politician, statesman, and businessman whose influence would extend beyond tradition.

“Though he is not the governor, the expectations of the people of Ibadan and the state are high because he has the power to influence things to be achievable,” Falola said.

He urged Ibadan residents to embrace better environmental hygiene, waste management, and cultural preservation as part of modernisation under the new monarch.

Ibadan airport reopens

In readiness for Friday’s grand event, the upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan reopened yesterday after five months of closure.

At exactly 9:14 a.m., an advance aircraft from the presidential fleet touched down, marking the first arrival since March 2025. The development confirmed the airport’s operational readiness for high-profile flights, including President Tinubu’s scheduled arrival.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who initiated the upgrade in September 2024, said the project would enhance connectivity and boost Oyo State’s economy.

“The upgrade of the airport is expected to enhance air travel operations and provide a reliable transportation network for both business and leisure travellers, positioning the state for economic growth and development,” Makinde said.

Markets to shut as traders honourOlubadan

Meanwhile, markets across Ibadan will close on Friday as traders pay homage to the new monarch.

Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Asiwaju Yekeen Abass, said the closure was a mark of respect and urged traders to attend the coronation ceremony at Mapo Hall.

He congratulated Oba Ladoja on behalf of the state’s trading community, praying for “a peaceful, prosperous, and impactful reign that would bring progress to Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.”