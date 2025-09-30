Tinubu orders security agencies to quickly fish out, killers of Arise News anchor

— — First Lady describes Maduagwu’s death as painful

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed security and law enforcement agencies to quickly conduct thorough investigation into the death of the Arise News anchor Ms Somtochukwu ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

The President said he received with deep sorrow the news of the tragic passing of Ms Maduagwu, who was killed during an attack by robbers at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms Maduagwu, the management and staff of Arise News Television, and the entire Nigerian media fraternity over this painful loss.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga was quoted as saying: ” Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.

” Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay”.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and will continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all its forms.

In a similar development, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the death of Maduagwu as painful and unfortunate.

The President wife in a statement she personally signed said:

“I woke up to the sad news of the unfortunate and untimely death of one of our young and brilliant minds in the journalism profession, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

“Her death is painful and quite unfortunate.

She has been cut down in her prime. I condole with the chairman arise news media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, her family, friends colleagues, and loved ones. It is my hope and prayer that the perpetrators will be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to book.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may God give her family, and all her dear ones the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”