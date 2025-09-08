Tinubu orders overhaul of military operations after Borno massacre

FILE IMAGE

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—President Bola Tinubu has directed the Armed Forces to review ongoing security operations, including the deployment of advanced military hardware and surveillance equipment, to eliminate terrorist groups across the country.

This comes as Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima expressed deep condolences to the government and people of Borno State over the recent terrorist attack that claimed many lives in Darajamal community, Bama Local Government Area.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President reiterated President Tinubu’s directive to the Armed Forces “to review security operations, including the deployment of advanced military hardware and surveillance equipment to eliminate terrorist groups across the country.”

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, had on Saturday visited Darajamal to commiserate with families of the victims — including civilians and soldiers — killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Friday night.

In his condolence message on Monday, VP Shettima described the incident as a profound loss to both the state and the nation.

He said: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the people of Borno State, and the Nigerian military over the tragic loss of our compatriots. These deaths have left the entire nation in collective grief, but we are confident that justice will be served for the bereaved families.”

The Vice President expressed confidence in the Armed Forces’ capacity to overcome the security challenges facing the state, noting President Tinubu’s approval for the acquisition of additional drones and his directive for all security agencies to intensify and review their operational strategies.

Shettima further highlighted the Federal Government’s consideration of establishing state police, stressing President Tinubu’s position that security challenges in some states require specialized units that understand local terrain and culture, and can effectively operate at the grassroots level.

He offered prayers for the bereaved families and assured both the state government and the affected communities of continued Federal Government support in tackling insecurity.