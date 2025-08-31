Tinubu, Okiro, others mourn as ex-IGP, Solomon Arase, dies at 69

Solomon Arase

•Tears as dignitaries throng late police chief’s Abuja home

*“He was almost perfect” —ex-IGP Suleiman

*“We lost a wonderful patriot” ex-IGP Okiro

*“I never believed it would end like this” ex-IGP Onovo

By Kingsley Omonobi, Evelyn Usman, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Esther Onyegbula

ABUJA—President Bola Tinubu and other Nigerians, including three former Inspectors-General of Police, yesterday mourned the sudden death of former IGP Solomon Arase, who passed away in Abuja at the age of 69.

Arase, who served as Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police and later as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), reportedly died on Sunday morning at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

The family confirmed his death in a statement signed by his son, Solomon Arase Jnr, which read in part:

“The former Inspector-General of Police passed on at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness. After a meritorious service as the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Arase served as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). He was also a member of the Body of Benchers.

The family seeks the understanding and prayers of friends, associates and well-wishers at this difficult time as arrangements for his burial will be announced in due course.”

Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West LGA of Edo State, Arase studied Political Science at Ahmadu Bello University and joined the Nigeria Police Force on December 1, 1981. He later earned a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.

Before his appointment as IGP in 2015, Arase served as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence. He also served in Namibia on a UN peacekeeping mission and was a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He retired from the police on June 21, 2016, and was appointed PSC Chairman in January 2023 by then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu Mourns

President Tinubu, in a condolence message, hailed Arase’s service to the nation:

“Arase served the police force meritoriously from 1981 to 2016. During his career, he led tactical, operational, and intelligence units, including the UN Peacekeeping mission in Namibia, and served as Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom.

“He was Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department. After retirement, he continued to serve the nation in public roles, including as Chairman of the Police Service Commission and head of the Task Force on implementing the Edo State Anti-CDA Law.

His expertise extended to consultancy roles with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the European Centre for Electoral Support, the Human Rights Centre at the University of Oslo, and as a member of the UN Committee on the Prevention of Torture in Geneva.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of this dedicated security expert, whose contributions will be deeply missed by our nation.”

Tears as dignitaries flock Abuja home

At Arase’s Maitama, Abuja residence, grief enveloped the air as family, friends, and colleagues trooped in to pay respect.

His widow, overwhelmed by grief, wept openly as sympathisers consoled her. Retired IGPs, service chiefs, and senior police officers described him as a “bridge-builder in uniform.”

Unable to hold back her grief, she sobbed openly, using the loose end of her wrapper to wipe away her tears as sympathisers gathered around to console her.

From retired IGPs, service chiefs to serving senior police officers, the late Dr. Solomon Arase’s home reverberated with voices laden with grief and memories of a man many fondly described as a “bridge-builder in uniform.”

Among the first arrivals was Sir Mike Okiro, retired IGP, who bowed his head in silence before he penned his emotion on the condolence register.

He wrote : “We lost a gem. We lost a wonderful patriot.” Former IGP Ogbonna Onovo, visibly shaken, could not contain his grief. In the condolence register, he wrote “Solo way, my dear brother, I never believed it would end like this. Last night you were on the path to recovery, but alas, it ended this way. Good night, Solo.”

On his part, IGP Suleiman Abba, who walked in at 5:50 p.m., told Vanguard: “Well, it is truly unfortunate, but you know, death comes to all of us. He lived a good life, and I think that is what we should all pray for that everyone on earth lives well so that collectively we all benefit. Retired IGP Arase was a good symbol of that. He lived a worthy life. He was almost perfect in his performance, and as an intellectual, it is difficult to fault him. But God knows best. The most important and most consoling thing is that he lived a good life. I pray Almighty God gives the family, and all of us who are bereaved, the strength to bear this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Among the sympathisers was retired Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who described Arase’s death as devastating. “It was not just a professional relationship; we were more like family. He always stood by us. The Nigeria Police has lost a very great man. His tenure as IGP was so impactful to this country. Even before he became Inspector General of Police, he set up our Intelligence Laboratory as AIG Intelligence. That was a gift to the Police. He followed it up as DIG in charge of the Investigation Department, until he eventually became IGP. It was during his time as IGP that I was posted to Lagos State as Commissioner of Police. All the assets the Police had then, I am not sure whether we can boast of such today. You knew the threats we faced in Lagos, yet his leadership provided the resources and backing we needed.”

Also present was human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, who recalled Arase’s unique bond with civil society.

He said : “As a police officer, he helped many of us secure the release of student union leaders who were in custody following unlawful arrests. Many comrades regained their freedom through his interventions. Even before he became IGP, we were always in touch with him. Whenever there were human rights issues, we called to complain, saying, ‘The police have started again,’ and he would always come to the rescue of comrades. As IGP, we engaged him further. He tried to reform the police from its roguish ways, and while his reforms were partly successful and partly not, his efforts stood out. Even outside office, he remained accessible. As Chairman of the Police Service Commission, we constantly called on him whenever anyone was unlawfully arrested or intimidated. He will be greatly missed, not only by me, but by many of us in the civil society community.”