‘Tinubu not to blame for North’s insecurity’ — Abdulmumin Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin and President Bola Tinubu.

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu should be held responsible for the worsening insecurity in northern Nigeria, describing such suggestions as false.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) chieftain made this statement on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s political programme, Politics Today.

“To blame Tinubu that he is responsible for the insecurity in the north and Nigeria’s security problem, it’s false. Let’s be honest with ourselves,”

The lawmaker, a long-time ally of the president, said opposition to Tinubu exists across regions, not just in the North.

“Yes, truly, there are people in the north that want him out. You will also have people in the southern part of the country that want him out. But you will also have people who want him in,” he added.

Jibrin also rejected the notion that Tinubu lacks support in the region.

According to him, it would be a mistake to assume that the president has no political base in the North.

“Tinubu is not an orphan in the north. He has people in the north. Maybe they’re not talking as much as they should, but he has people. So, as much as you have people who want him out, you also have people who want him in,” he said.

“It would be a dangerous calculation for somebody to think Tinubu has no support in the northern part of the country.”

The lawmaker further expressed confidence that Tinubu would secure re-election in 2027.

“I cannot see anything that will stop him from winning the elections in 2027. There’s no two ways about it. I am a Tinubu person. I like him and he likes me. Irrespective of party affiliation, it has been a great relationship,” he said.

