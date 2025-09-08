Tinubu mourns Mrs. Leila Fowler, describes her as icon of education

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Chief (Mrs.) Leila Euphemia Apinke Fowler, a lawyer, renowned educationist and founder of the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Lagos.

Fowler, the Yeye Mofin of Lagos and mother of Babatunde Fowler, former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), died at 92.

President Tinubu described her death as a massive loss to her family, loved ones, and the entire nation, particularly the education sector, where she distinguished herself as a visionary and trailblazer.

The President said: “Through establishing the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, the late Mrs. Fowler laid the foundation for academic excellence, nurturing generations of young women and empowering them to reach their fullest potential.

“Her legacy lives on in the thousands of lives she transformed. The nation is grateful for her remarkable impact. She will be fondly engraved in our minds.”

President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Fowler family, friends, associates, the management and students of Vivian Fowler Memorial College, and the people of Lagos State.

The President prayed that Almighty God will grant her soul eternal repose and comfort all who mourn her passing.