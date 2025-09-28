Tinubu inherited deep challenges that could not be erased in two years — Muyiwa Coker

President Bola Tinubu

Mr Olumuyiwa Coker, a Chartered Stockbroker, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) & Association of Certified Accountants (ACCA). Ahead of the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, he was an aspirant for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Coker was also appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari to serve on the Board of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

In this interview, he speaks on what he has been doing since 2018 when he participated in the Ekiti APC governorship primary which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the party’s candidate for the election, his motivation for wanting to be governor at that time, the performance of Fayemi as governor, his followers in Ekiti, the 2027 presidential election and President Bola Tinubu reelection bid. Excerpts:

Where have you been since your 2018 APC governorship bid?

It may appear I stepped back after 2018, but I never left the arena. I’ve stayed engaged with those who share my vision for transformative change, while running my professional practice between the UK and Nigeria. Politics is part of daily life — and my compassion for people keeps me committed.

What motivated your ambition then?

Many thought politics wasn’t my path — which is exactly why I answered the call. I wanted to prove that principled, people focused leadership can thrive where it’s often treated as weakness. I entered not with deep pockets, but with deep conviction: leadership must be open, not decided in closed rooms. Whether I won or not, I served God’s purpose — and my integrity remains my bond.

Did Gov Fayemi offer you an appointment?

No. After his victory, we met to discuss ways I could contribute. I deployed my campaign’s economic team — seasoned professionals from the Big Four and banking sector — to support his incoming administration. Later, I suggested a Director General role in Abuja for greater national impact. But titles were never my aim — service was.

How do you assess the Fayemi government?

Governor Fayemi gave his best. But my one reservation was prioritising the airport project over urgent programmes like large scale agriculture, which could have boosted food security and livelihoods within a single planting season. If Ekiti truly needed access to an airport, a more sensible path might have been a partnership with Ondo State, making use of the airport already in place there. That kind of regional collaboration could have created real synergy — not just in infrastructure, but in shared development goals.

With both states aligned, it would have made sense to jointly approach the Federal Government to fix the Ado Ekiti–Akure road. Improved connectivity would have served ordinary citizens far more directly than building a new airport from scratch. The real issue is this: what has the average Ekiti resident gained from the airport project? That’s the question worth asking. And just to be clear — this isn’t about criticising His Excellency Dr. Fayemi. It’s simply a late reflection on what might have been a more practical and inclusive approach.

Your take on Governor Oyebanji’s tenure so far?

I’ve not followed it closely. His strong uncontrollable public deference to to his predecessors suggested a political alignment that could limit his independent decision-making. My worry then – and still now – is that it might backfire, more so because those who came before him were not from the same political family to which he belongs. Back when his administration was just settling in, I raised this point directly with a serving senator and expressed my reservations. Leaders should balance respect with the courage to chart their own course.

Are you still in touch with your followers in Ekiti?

Very much so — I receive calls daily. I’m not contesting in 2026, and I caution against blind alignment. Politics should be your second address; your primary address must be your work, business, or craft. That’s where stability and dignity come from.

Your view on Tinubu’s Federal Government after two years…

President Tinubu has tackled entrenched systems head on: Removing fuel subsidies, stabilising the currency market, restoring academic calendars, expanding healthcare access, and driving infrastructure. These are foundations for future growth — even if the present feels uncomfortable.

Could the economy and insecurity hurt Tinubu’s reelection?

No. This administration inherited deep challenges that cannot be erased in two years. Progress is slow but deliberate: Ending wasteful subsidies, restoring investor confidence, and equipping security forces. Real change takes time — and requires both government and private capital to pull in the same direction.

What do you make of mobilisation in the North to stop Tinubu’s second term?

From my vantage point, I’ve seen no credible, unified effort in the North aimed at blocking President Tinubu’s return. If such a movement exists, I wish them well — because when God is with a man, no opposition can prevail. The work he is doing is good, and goodness carries God’s endorsement. That’s why I’m confident he will finish what he has started.

Should the presidency remain in the South from 2027 to 2031?

Yes — to honour the rotation principle and preserve stability. Why should it move away from the South?

How far can the coalition trying to stop the President’s second term go?

Coalitions succeed on three things: Clarity of purpose, unity of leadership, and strong grassroots machinery. The bigger the personalities, the harder it is to align ambitions under one vision. Without unity, energy scatters and messages blur — and scattered energy rarely wins a national mandate.

Meanwhile, the incumbent’s network is already active at ward, local, and regional levels, building momentum ahead of schedule. That groundwork is hard to match, especially when paired with reforms whose benefits will be clearer as the election approaches. Turning a loose alliance into a cohesive national force is a steep climb — and when your opponent has structure, mobilisation, and early results, the climb becomes even steeper.

What’s your advice to Nigerians?

Leadership is ultimately appointed by God. As Scripture says, “A man can receive nothing unless it has been given to him from heaven.” The emergence of President Tinubu — despite storms and strategies against him — bears the mark of divine allowance. I once discussed this with my late brother, Dayo Fakuade, in what we called “the misery of ascension,” as we reflected on his presidency.

My counsel is simple but powerful: Pray daily for those in authority. In doing so, you are sowing into your own peace, prosperity, and future. When leaders govern well, the nation prospers, and we all rejoice. Nation-building is not only policies and projects; it is also the quiet strength of a people united in prayer — and in daily acts for the common good.

Let us talk about your stewardship as a Special Assistant in Ogun State and your input into the Amosun government

With utmost humility, I would prefer not to respond to that question. Any honest answer would inevitably involve reference to the former governor, who is a personal friend. And it simply isn’t in my nature to speak publicly about my friends. What I can say, and what I remain deeply grateful to God for, is that I went through that experience and emerged with my integrity intact.

On election in Ekiti

As the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti prepares for its forthcoming primary, it is imperative that we approach this moment not just with political enthusiasm, but with sober reflection and a renewed sense of purpose.

We must resist the urge to over-hype any aspirant. History has shown that excessive adulation often breeds entitlement. Once elected—or re-elected—some leaders begin to see themselves as superior, treating others as less qualified or dispensable. This is not the spirit of progressive leadership. Public office is a call to serve, not a license to dominate.

To our young party members and loyal supporters, I offer a word of caution: build something of your own. Find work to do. Do not hinge your future solely on being appointed as an aide. While appointments have their place, they must not become the measure of our worth or loyalty. When you rely too heavily on patronage, you risk compromising your integrity—and the elected official may begin to see your presence as a favour, not a partnership. Let us encourage a culture where elected leaders understand that they are accountable to the people.

And let us be bold enough to take exception to instructions or offers that conflict with our values. That moment—when you respectfully say “no” to what doesn’t align with your belief system—is the moment you earn true respect. Ekiti deserves leaders who serve with humility and citizens who engage with courage. Let us make the primaries a reflection of that ideal.