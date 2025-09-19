Tinubu inaugurates Tantita projects at Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday commissioned a set of modern facilities at the historic Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, executed by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), chaired by Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The projects include a state-of-the-art ablution centre capable of serving 300 worshippers at once, 50 restrooms with VIP sections, and a 300,000-litre overhead water tank to serve the mosque and the Ungwan Sarki community.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu—who was in Kaduna for the wedding of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari’s son—described the initiative as “a demonstration of unity and corporate responsibility transcending regions and faiths.”

Before the intervention, the mosque relied on a small, overstretched ablution facility that could not cope with the large congregation, especially during Juma’at prayers.

Explaining the scope of work, site engineer Abba Mubashir said: “From the foundation to finishing, everything was done to the highest standard. The ablution area is spacious, and the 300,000-litre tank guarantees steady water supply to the mosque and neighbourhood.”

He disclosed that Tantita also built an Islamic school in Ambushia and a Christian school in Sabo as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The Chief Ladan of Sultan Bello Mosque, Malam Abdurrahman Abdulhamid, expressed gratitude to the company for reviving the long-abandoned project. “This project was first started by Mr. Jack Rich but abandoned for over three years. Tantita came in and completed it. We now have 50 toilets, including VIPs, and a reliable water source for worshippers and the community,” he said.

Residents of Ungwan Sarki community welcomed the development, saying it has eased the burden of water scarcity in the area.

The commissioning, which formed part of Tinubu’s one-day visit to Kaduna, highlighted the increasing role of private sector actors in bridging infrastructure gaps across Nigeria.