Tinubu grants automatic employment to children of late FCT Head of Service

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has approved automatic employment for the four children of the late Head of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Grace Adayilo who recently passed on.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, announced this on Saturday during the funeral service held at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, where top government officials, civil servants, family and friends gathered to pay their last respects to the late Adayilo.

He described her death as a painful loss, noting that she was a committed, humble and diligent public servant whose contributions to the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA would be deeply missed.

“On behalf of the FCT Administration and on behalf of Mr President, I want to send our condolences to her family. Mr President has directed me to give the four children automatic employment because he understands that now there is no breadwinner for them,” Wike said.

The minister praised Adayilo’s dedication to duty, recalling how she discharged her responsibilities with passion and without excuses.

He noted that she was instrumental in ensuring timely payment of salaries and entitlements for civil servants, while also being a respected mobilizer within her community.

Wike urged Nigerians to emulate her commitment to service, stressing that life is unpredictable and should be lived in the service of God and humanity.

Dr Grace Adayilo, who until her passing served as FCT Head of Service, was remembered by colleagues and loved ones as a selfless leader, a mother figure and a source of inspiration both in public service and in her community.