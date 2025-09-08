Tinubu, Fawehinmi are my leaders, not El-Rufai — Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has dismissed claims by his predecessor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, that he is one of his mentees, stressing instead that his political leaders are President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

El-Rufai, during a recent appearance on Channels Television, described the Kaduna governor as one of the many people he mentored.

The ex-governor said, “Uba Sani is one of my mentees. I developed many of them. My biggest pride in life is that I’ve elevated many people. I’ve encouraged and mentored many people to greatness. Some even greater than me, and I’m very proud of it.”

But reacting in an interview with TVC on Sunday, Governor Sani said he would not be drawn into personal exchanges, insisting his focus remains on delivering for the people of Kaduna State.

“I don’t think it is necessary for me to respond to that comment because for me it is something I think I have no time to respond to,” he said.

Instead, Sani named President Tinubu and the late Fawehinmi as the leaders who shaped his political journey.

“I have so many people that I’ve worked with in my life. Even President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — I met him in 1994 at the house of Beko Ransom Kuti, and I still regard him as my leader. Chief Gani Fawehinmi is a leader, a father to me because during the era of struggle, I lived in his house,” the governor stated.

The governor emphasised that he would not be distracted by individual remarks, adding that his administration remains committed to governance in Kaduna.

“If someone is speaking about me, I will not comment. But what I can say here is that I’m focusing on Kaduna. I don’t talk about individuals, my focus is Kaduna. I don’t get distracted, my eyes are on the ball,” he stressed.

Sani was El-Rufai’s political adviser between 2015 and 2019.

Ahead of the 2019 election, El-Rufai supported Sani to replace Shehu Sani as the senator for the Kaduna Central district.

