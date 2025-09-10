Tinubu directs agric ministry to further crash food prices – Minister

President Bola Tinubu

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has directed the ministry to roll out additional measures aimed at further reducing food prices in the country.

Abdullahi made this known on Wednesday during a presentation at a one-day capacity-building workshop for journalists covering the Senate in Abuja.

He explained that the ministry, working with relevant agencies, is putting structures in place to ensure the safe passage of agricultural produce across the country.

“In addressing the high cost of transporting farm produce, I can say it on good authority that the President has given a matching order, with a Federal Executive Council committee already working on how to promote safe passage of agricultural commodities nationwide,” Abdullahi said.

He noted that transportation bottlenecks significantly increase the cost of food, as commodities become expensive by the time they reach consumers.

The minister further disclosed that the government was preparing to launch the Farmer Soil Health Scheme and implement a Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme, both designed to strengthen the agricultural sector and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

“Mr. President has shown tremendous interest in the cooperative sector as a veritable tool for mobilizing resources, generating economic activity, and improving the livelihood of members,” he said.

Abdullahi urged journalists to also consider forming cooperatives, stressing that the principle of cooperatives is democratic, productive, and a key driver of inclusive economic growth.