Tinubu cuts short two-week vacation, returns to Abuja Tuesday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has decided to cut short his two-week work vacation and is expected to return today.

This was disclosed via a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga titled: “President Tinubu ends vacation ahead of schedule, returns to Abuja tomorrow (today).

The statement read: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to resume official duties.

“The President departed for France on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday and was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom.

“Last week in Paris, President Tinubu held a private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace. Both leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.”

Recall that on September 4, the presidency in a statement announcing the President’s vacation, said:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave. The vacation will last 10 working days.

“President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country.”

