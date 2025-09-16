Tinubu commends NIMC as National Identity database hits 126m enrolments

President Bola Tinubu

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for its remarkable progress in identity management, announcing that over 126 million Nigerians have now been enrolled in the National Identity Database.

Speaking at the National Day of Identity celebration on Tuesday in Abuja, the President—represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume—praised NIMC for its achievements, including the clearance of a 2.5 million record backlog and the expansion of enrolment services nationwide and abroad.

Earlier, the Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and empowering identity system as Nigeria marked the 7th National Day of Identity. She stressed the importance of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) in enhancing digital trust, protecting personal data, and supporting Nigeria’s transition to robust digital public infrastructure.

Coker-Odusote revealed that over 123 million Nigerians are already captured in the National Identity Database, advancing SDG 16.9 on legal identity for all. She noted that NIMC has expanded partnerships with over 50 public and private organizations, boosted diaspora enrolment by 52%, and integrated identity services into key sectors such as health, education, social welfare, agriculture, and security.

The DG outlined three core pillars of NIMC’s strategy:

Inclusion: Expanding enrolment nationwide, including in birth registration and correctional facilities.

Protection: Strengthening cybersecurity through collaboration with the Nigeria Police and deploying secure self-service platforms. She dismissed recent claims of data breaches as false, assuring Nigerians that the database remains secure.

Empowerment: Using the NIN to deliver social welfare, student loans, and agricultural subsidies. Over 449,000 students have already benefited from education loans worth ₦86.35 billion.

While celebrating milestones, she acknowledged challenges, particularly in addressing gender disparities and low birth registration coverage, urging continued multi-sectoral collaboration.

“The NIN is more than just a number—it is a gateway to opportunity, security, and dignity,” she said. “Our mission is clear: to build a digital identity system that works for every Nigerian.”

President Tinubu emphasized that the event’s theme, “Public Key Infrastructure: Backbone to Digital Public Infrastructure”, underscores the central role of identity in Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda. He described the national identity database as critical to financial inclusion, social protection, national security, and effective governance.

“Behind this number are workers who can now claim their pensions without fear of fraud, students who can access loans and scholarships with ease, farmers benefiting from targeted incentives, and displaced persons who now have proof of identity to receive humanitarian support,” Tinubu said. “This is the true power of identity, and this is the progress we celebrate.”

He disclosed that the database’s capacity has been expanded from 100 million to 250 million records to ensure universal coverage. Over 1,500 enrolment devices are active nationwide, supported by more than 200 diaspora centres, while special enrolments have been conducted for refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and correctional facility inmates.

In addition, over 5,000 agents have been trained under NIMC’s disability inclusion policy, and harmonization with 125 partner agencies has created a unified identity system, reducing duplication and enhancing service delivery in immigration, taxation, healthcare, education, and telecommunications.

On digital security, the President noted that over 30 fraudulent operators have been arrested, illegal centres shut down, and phishing sites dismantled. NIMC has also maintained its ISO 27001:2022 certification for global-standard data protection.

As part of customer care reforms, Tinubu said NIMC has introduced a High Availability Verification Service guaranteeing 99.9% uptime, invested in modern tools and facilities, and improved staff welfare through promotions and salary adjustments for over 2,800 personnel.

Reiterating his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu said the National Identification Number (NIN) will remain a vital tool for national development, enabling:

Seamless access to government services

Improved financial inclusion

Stronger national planning and revenue collection

Enhanced security architecture

Reduced identity fraud

Elimination of ghost beneficiaries in social programmes

Broader citizen participation in the digital economy

He pledged to continue strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and identity systems to ensure no citizen is left behind in building an inclusive, secure, and technology-driven society.