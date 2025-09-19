Tinubu attends Yari’s son’s wedding, visits Buhari family

President Bola Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, led a delegation of top political figures to Kaduna for the wedding of Nasirudeen Yari, son of former Zamfara State governor and current Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul’aziz Yari.

Tinubu’s aircraft landed at the Hassan Usman Katsina International Airport at 12:56 p.m., where he was received by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

Other dignitaries at the airport included former Borno governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and governors Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Umar Dikko Radda (Katsina), and Umar Bago (Niger), among others.

Traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, also joined the political class at the high-profile event, which observers described as a marriage ceremony that doubled as a political carnival.

After attending the wedding fatiha, President Tinubu paid a courtesy visit to the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna, where he met with the widow, Aisha Buhari.

The ceremony drew large crowds of supporters from Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and Kano, many of whom waved banners and chanted pro-Tinubu slogans such as “Tinubu Again”. Their presence caused heavy traffic gridlock around Kawo Bridge, Mando Park, and sections of Ahmadu Bello Way. Hotels in the city were fully booked, forcing some visitors to seek accommodation in nearby towns.

Analysts noted that while primarily a social event, the wedding also served as a platform for informal political consultations, with subtle signals pointing toward early maneuverings ahead of the 2027 general elections.

President Tinubu later departed for Abuja after his engagements in Kaduna.