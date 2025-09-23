Tinubu approves 600-capacity hostels for Abuja law school

President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to commence the construction of two hostels of 300 capacity each for the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant, Public Communications and Social Media, to the minister, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Olayinka explained that the two hostels, one for female and the other for male, to be domiciled within the school, would provide accommodation for students.

He said the President also directed the construction of the road linking the Body of Benchers’ Secretariat, Jabi District with Nile University.

The minister’s aide said that the road, when completed, would ease traffic congestion, especially on the axis leading to the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said both projects would be executed under emergency consideration.