Tinubu, Akpabio, Abbas, Governors attend APC book launch in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were in Imo State on Tuesday for the presentation of a book authored by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The book, titled “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria”, was unveiled at an event attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, academics, and other dignitaries from across the country.

In Owerri, the state capital, schools and markets were closed as pupils, students, and party supporters thronged the major roads to welcome the president. Despite an early morning downpour, residents turned out in large numbers to receive the visiting dignitaries.