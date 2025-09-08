Times of Refreshing with Sinach holds September 11 to 13

The international gospel minister Sinach, is set for her Livestream concert, “Times of Refreshing with Sinach.” The worship programme will be held between September 11 and 13, 2025, from 11 PM to 1 AM.

Minister Sinach said that this is not just another event; it is a life-changing concert. Attendees, who are set to experience a remarkable time in God’s presence, can stream the online worship concert on SINACHTV/YouTube.

Sinach is a gospel minister with over three decades of exploits in the music ministry. She has touched many lives with her soul-lifting songs and inspired generations.

The works of the music minister have not gone unnoticed. Recently, GMA Dove Awards nominated her album “Victory Sounds” for Album of the Year 2025.

Following the release of her new singles, she has also been on a global tour this year and have ministered in many countries including Canada, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Papa New Guinea, United States, South Africa, Zambia, Ghana, and the United Kingdom.