TICAD9: Fidson, Ohara strike deal to Transform Africa’s Healthcare

From left: Managing Director/CEO of Fidson Healthcare Plc, Mr Abiola Adebayo and the President /CEO of Ohara Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dr. Seiji Ohara at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), Japan to sign an MOU expanding partnership for advancing healthcare across Africa.

By Chioma Obinna

One of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, Fidson Healthcare Plc, has taken a bold step toward reshaping Africa’s healthcare future by deepening its strategic alliance with Japan’s Ohara Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The announcement was made at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), a premier forum driving stronger Japan-Africa cooperation.

The Fidson delegation, led by Managing Director and CEO Mr. Abiola Adebayo, alongside Finance Director Imokha Ayebae and Business Development and Marketing Director Oshoke Ayebae, disclosed that the expanded partnership will see Ohara support Fidson’s capital-raising efforts and provide strategic advisory services drawn from Japan’s advanced pharmaceutical industry.

The move is expected to enhance Fidson’s capacity to produce specialized medicines for managing diverse disease conditions—reinforcing both companies’ shared commitment to advancing healthcare in Africa.

Speaking at TICAD9, Adebayo described the milestone as a defining moment in the Fidson-Ohara journey:

“Placing this alliance on a world stage like TICAD emphasizes the fact that the Fidson-Ohara collaboration has come to stay.”

The partnership traces back to July 2019, following Fidson’s rights issue, when Ohara began transferring technical expertise and innovations in therapeutic areas such as pediatric oncology and generic medicines. That collaboration was designed to reduce Nigeria’s heavy dependence on imported drugs.

According to Adebayo: “By leveraging Ohara’s technical know-how and experience, we have strengthened local production, improved the quality and affordability of medicines, and reduced the country’s reliance on foreign supplies.”

The renewed commitment will accelerate technology transfer, advanced manufacturing processes, and research capacity, positioning Fidson to expand into highly critical areas including active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and other breakthrough innovations pioneered by Ohara.

“The intention by Ohara to deepen its commitment is a very welcome development that will remarkably scale up Fidson’s operations and expand our capacity to address Africa’s pressing healthcare needs,” Adebayo noted.

For Ohara, the partnership offers a stronger foothold in Africa’s dynamic market. For Fidson, it consolidates its leadership in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector and strengthens its continental influence.

Speaking, President and CEO of Ohara Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dr. Seiji Ohara affirmed the company’s long-term vision:

“Since the beginning of our collaboration, Ohara and Fidson have built a sincere and trusting relationship. This Memorandum of Understanding allows us to further strengthen our ties and pursue two key values—the growth of Fidson’s business and the mission of saving more lives—by connecting them with the latest innovations and technologies.”

The Fidson-Ohara alliance serves as a model of how international partnerships can drive structural change in Africa’s healthcare systemshifting it from a consumption-based model to one powered by local production and innovation.