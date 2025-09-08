The visionary behind ‘Geh Geh University’ – Ojaigho

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FAST rising motivational speaker and social media influencer on human behaviour, lifestyles and expected norms, Prosper Ojaigho popularly known as Geh Geh said the reason for his initiative to start a mentorship academy otherwise known ‘Ghe Geh University’ is to leave a lasting legacy to survive generations.

Ojaigho in a statement in Benin City said he is a self-made billionaire and financial coach with a unique perspective on education and success and that despite dropping out of university, he has built a vast fortune and is now set to leave a lasting legacy through the mentorship Academy.

He said he believes that “education can be beneficial, but it’s not the only path to success” emphasizing the importance of “applying oneself and having the right mindset.

Geh Geh ‘University’ focuses on teaching practical knowledge based on experience, rather than just theoretical concepts.”

The online counselor said his philosophy emphasizes the importance of being consistent and taking action towards one’s goals and that the university aims to provide new knowledge and practical skills, rather than just theoretical education.

Ojaigho said he encourages the writing of new knowledge and experience-based learning, rather than relying on outdated textbooks. Despite not having a traditional degree, Prosper has millions of students who listen to his financial coaching lessons.

He intends to write books for his students at Geh Geh University, including a billionaire handbook and guidebook and continues to share his expertise as a financial coach, helping others achieve financial stability and success.

Some of his followers said his story is a testament to the power of self-determination and practical knowledge. His Geh Geh University offers a unique approach to education, focusing on experience-based learning and practical skills. As a financial coach and billionaire, his vision for the future is bright, and his legacy is set to inspire many.