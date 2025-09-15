The significance of Florence Eshalomi’s visit to Kokopelli

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Recently, Florence Eshalomi, MP and the United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, visited Kokopelli Art Gallery during her trip to Nigeria.

As UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria, her role includes promoting trade and investment between the two countries, removing trade barriers, boosting exports, and attracting investments.

Florence Eshalomi is also Co-Chair of the UK–Nigeria Creatives Working Group, fostering collaboration in commerce and the creative sectors.

Unfortunately, Eshalomi did not speak with the press present during her visit to Kokopelli. However, Dare Herald, Managing Director of Kokopelli Art Gallery, who guided Florence Eshalomi around the gallery, spoke with Vanguard about the visit of the UK Parliament member:

“Today, we had the privilege of hosting a UK Parliament member, who is also Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Florence Eshalomi, at Kokopelli. It was rewarding to have an in-depth conversation with her about how she is connected to Nigeria and potential collaborations that can exist between the UK and Nigeria. The visit was very symbolic and deeply satisfying.”

Speaking generally on visits to the gallery, Dare said, “From time to time, people come. Most often, they see more contemporary artists, but based on our calendar, we have periods when we display the masters, the modern works. Of course, our aim at Kokopelli Gallery is to spotlight emerging artists—people in whom we believe strongly.”

Vanguard reminded Dare that Ben Enwonwu’s ‘Tutu’, auctioned in 2018 in Lagos by Bonhams for £1.2 million (approximately $1.6 million USD), was probably the most expensive painting ever sold in Nigeria. Could Eshalomi’s visit impact the monetary value of Nigerian artworks?

“I love this question. The truth is, when it comes to matters like this, charity begins at home. I don’t think Africans should wait for the Western world to give us what we deserve. We should start by valuing ourselves first. With the emergence of art fairs, all these things can be brought to the world. If they see the value we place on our own art, they will follow suit.

“But truly, this kind of visit can support us. It creates impressions and more—an understanding of the interconnectedness of the global art market, showing there is no segregation. They learn that as long as it is art, no matter where it comes from, it should be treated with the value it deserves. But what can fast-track that is Africans investing in African art. If a collector buys or believes strongly in a work and purchases it for hundreds of millions of dollars, that sends a message.

“So, I don’t think it is enough to wait for the Western world to do this for us. Charity begins at home. Let us do it for ourselves, and others will follow suit.”

Timi Kakandar, one of the artists whose works were showcased at Kokopelli during Eshalomi’s visit, also spoke with Vanguard:

“I am a visual artist based in Lagos, Nigeria. I’m so excited to see her (the UK member of Parliament, Florence Eshalomi) visit the gallery because a gallery is a cultural melting pot. Visiting a gallery in Nigeria exposes an envoy to the creative talents that abound here. Meeting her and interacting showed me that she has a strong interest in art, which is very important to me. As an artist, meeting people from a different culture who can understand the language of art is quite significant.

“So, I’m thrilled that she visited the gallery that presents my works here in Lagos.”

Ifeanyi Kalu, an actor, filmmaker, and fashion designer who was present at the event, also spoke:

“I am a creative in every sense of the word, a lover of art—an actor, filmmaker, fashion designer—that’s just a brief description of who I am and what I do. Today, we had the pleasure of hosting a member of the UK Parliament, Florence Eshalomi. She had an amazing time, and it gladdens my heart to know that she is a lover of art. She was impressed by the works she saw here at Kokopelli Art Gallery.

“This place feels like a family home. Every time I find myself here, it is like a breath of fresh air. I am usually overwhelmed by these beautiful works of art. It goes to show that we Nigerians are not short of talent. We have amazing talent in this country. As we discussed with the MP, we look forward to having more of our works exported and seen at important, high-profile places. So, that’s basically a snippet of what happened today.”