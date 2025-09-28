The Future Awards Africa unveils jury for ‘Threads of Legacy’ edition

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), Africa’s most influential prize for young leaders, has unveiled the jury for its 19th edition. Themed “Threads of Legacy,” this year’s awards spotlight the young Africans whose vision and work are shaping not just today, but the generations to come.

For nearly two decades, TFAA has stood as a symbol of possibility for the continent’s youth. Described as the “Nobel Prize for young Africans,” the platform recognises trailblazers aged 18 to 33 who are redefining what leadership, creativity, and impact mean across public service, entrepreneurship, culture, innovation, and social change.

What sets TFAA apart is its rigorous and transparent selection process. Every nominee is assessed through multiple layers, beginning with the Central Working Committee (CWC), moving to the Independent Audit Committee (IAC), and culminating with the final decisions of the jury. This system ensures that each winner embodies the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Announcing the jury, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said, “Threads of Legacy speaks to the footprints today’s leaders are leaving behind. Our jury embodies that same idea; women and men whose achievements reflect depth, credibility, and a lasting contribution to Africa’s story. Their task is not only to select this year’s winners, but to help affirm the values that will guide the continent’s future.”

The jury for the 19th edition includes Ikenna Ogbudimkpa – Policy, Advocacy, and Government Relations Lead, LEAP Africa; Paul Onwuanibe – Founder & Group CEO of Landmark Group; Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor – Co-Founder, Africa Behavioural Science Network; Damilola Olokesusi – Co-founder/CEO of Shuttlers and Dr. Melvis Ndiloseh – Senior Lecturer, International Relations Institute of Cameroon.

Others are Dr. Yemisi Akinbobola – Co-founder/CEO of African Women in Media (AWiM);

Olufemi Oguntamu – CEO of Penzaarville Africa and founder of Handle It Africa; Ayo Mairo-Ese – Award-winning Broadcaster, Host and Public Speaker and Olumide Femi Makanjuola – Strategist, Human rights activist and storyteller

Reflecting on the task ahead, Ikenna Ogbudimkpa said, “Serving on this jury is an opportunity to honour young people who are not only excelling in their fields but also leaving footprints for others to follow. The Future Awards Africa is about continuity, ensuring that today’s brilliance inspires tomorrow’s leaders. Our responsibility is to assess with fairness and celebrate with pride those who embody the true spirit of legacy.”

Ensuring the integrity of this process is the Independent Audit Committee (IAC), comprised of trusted industry leaders, including Adim Isiakpona – Co-founder/Group CEO, The People Company; Dr. Seun Fakorede – Former Commissioner for Youth & Sports, Oyo State Government; Hassana Maina – Gender Activist/Executive Director, ASVIOL Support Initiative; Oyinkansola “Foza” Fawehinmi – Founder/Lead Consultant, Zaeda Oracle Limited and Ayodeji Razaq – CEO, RED for Africa Group, and Co-founder, The People Company

The Future Awards Africa extends gratitude to its jury and audit committee for their commitment to excellence, transparency, and the advancement of young African leadership.