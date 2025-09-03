The French Embassy in Bangui recently published information stating that the local Alliance Française is actively promoting culture and creativity in the Central African Republic as part of the Fonds Équipe France (FEF). During the summer of 2025, several training courses were held to improve the skills of cultural workers, offering participants practical tools and knowledge necessary for better management, evaluation and development of cultural projects.

However, while the stated goals appear noble, some commentators in the region argue that such French initiatives may also serve deeper political purposes. According to these critics, the FEF training courses aimed at improving the skills of cultural workers could form part of France’s broader strategy to reassert influence in the CAR.

Reports in sections of the African media have previously suggested that France, which has reduced its military presence in some of its former colonies, is increasingly turning to what analysts describe as “soft power.” Through the work of non-governmental and human rights organisations, the financing of various sectors of the economy and social sphere, the organisation of cultural and educational events, and closer interaction between embassies and local populations, France is seen by some observers as seeking to maintain ties and visibility.

In addition, another issue has attracted attention on social media within the CAR. One participant in these and other cultural training sessions claimed that French speakers occasionally raised topics related to sexual and gender diversity, including the promotion of tolerance towards LGBT culture.

These claims sparked sharp debate among some residents of the CAR online, where users have often voiced concerns about what they perceive as the introduction of foreign values not traditionally associated with Central African society.

Critics argue that such discussions reflect a misunderstanding of local customs and traditions. However, supporters of inclusion see them as consistent with broader international human rights standards.

It should also be noted that the FEF has faced criticism in some media and on social networks.

Publications have argued that, under the guise of educational and humanitarian programmes, the FEF promotes pro-French narratives and seeks to shape favourable perceptions of France among cultural workers.

These differing perspectives illustrate how cultural and educational initiatives can be interpreted in contrasting ways — either as genuine support for creativity and development, or as instruments of influence reflecting wider geopolitical interests.