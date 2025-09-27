The chances of a disruptive opposition in a presidential election

File image

By Elder Abraham Amah

In every democracy, the strength of the opposition tells the story of the health of the system. An opposition is not simply a group of critics; at its best, it is an organized movement that can shake entrenched powers by offering the people a believable alternative. A truly disruptive opposition does not shout in the marketplace; it patiently builds, organizes, and mobilizes until its voice becomes the people’s voice. The real question in any presidential contest is whether the opposition can rise to that level.

Incumbent governments usually enjoy the power of the state-control of resources, security, and institutions. That makes them formidable. But incumbency is not a guarantee of victory. Whenever governance falters and citizens are weighed down by hunger, insecurity, or corruption, the ground beneath power begins to shift. At such moments, a determined opposition has the chance to turn discontent into a national earthquake.

History in Africa gives us many lessons. Ghana in 2000 is a prime example. After nearly two decades of dominance, fatigue with the Rawlings era created an opening. The New Patriotic Party, with John Kufuor at the helm, stepped into that space with unity and credibility. They spoke to civil society, to the youth, and to the average Ghanaian. The people listened-and change happened.

Kenya followed a similar path in 2002. The long shadow of KANU was broken when opposition leaders swallowed their pride and built a rainbow coalition. They agreed on Mwai Kibaki as a compromise candidate, and that unity dislodged a ruling party once thought unbeatable. The lesson is eternal: divided opposition is weak opposition; united opposition is unstoppable.

Nigeria too has walked this road. For 16 years, the PDP seemed untouchable. Then in 2015, opposition leaders did the unthinkable-they merged their structures, set aside their egos, and rode on a wave of public frustration. Muhammadu Buhari became the face of that coalition, and for the first time in Nigeria’s history, a sitting president was defeated.

That singular moment proved that disruption is possible, even in our complex political environment.

The same story plays out globally. In India, the BJP broke Congress’s dominance in 2014 by channeling anger at corruption and presenting Narendra Modi as a decisive alternative. In America, Barack Obama in 2008 rode a wave of hope and disillusionment with the old order to claim victory. Everywhere we look, the pattern is the same: disruption comes when the opposition connects with the people’s hunger for change. But disruption is never automatic. It requires unity to avoid scattering strength, strategy to speak to the people’s real pain, and credibility to make promises believable. Without these three, opposition politics becomes noise without impact.

Technology has also changed the game. Social media has become a rallying ground where young voices can no longer be ignored. Movements like #EndSARS in Nigeria proved that when digital energy is directed at power, it cannot be easily silenced. An opposition that masters these tools will not just compete-it will dominate the political conversation.

Still, the obstacles remain. Governments often deploy state machinery to frustrate their challengers-through selective arrests, financial restrictions, or manipulation of electoral bodies. But history shows that once the hunger for change becomes overwhelming, no institution can permanently stop it. The will of the people, when properly organized, eventually finds expression.

The Tinubu Factor

Yet, Nigeria’s present reality cannot be divorced from the personality of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is not an ordinary everyday politician. He is a master of the game, a strategist who has spent decades studying and shaping politics in Nigeria. His moves are deliberate, his networks are vast, and his survival instincts are extraordinary. Tinubu is no push-over; those who come against him without preparation may pay dearly for their miscalculation.