‘Thank God no VAR’ – Nigerians rejoice, South Africans fault Bassey’s controversial goal

The Super Eagles’ controversial goal to make it 1-1 against South Africa just before halftime in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday has generated controversy on social media.

The goal was credited to defender Calvin Bassey, who appeared to have the ball glance off his hand after hitting his head before driving it into the far post of the net.



The goal has sparked conversations on social media, with Nigerians rejoicing that there was no VAR in the match, while South Africans bemoan the absence of video assistant referee.

See reactions below:

We are lucky there’s no VAR😂😂😂, that’s a clear Hand ball — Adika (@Adikastakes) September 9, 2025

The ball touched Bassey's hand but NO VAR so I'll take it.



VAR has also deprived us of at least 3 clear goals in this qualifiers!



Everyone will be alright. — Dr.George (TheTalkDoctor™) (@TheTalkDoctor_) September 9, 2025

1. Thank God there is no VAR

2. Moses Simon should be replaced I don’t really understand his role

3. Tolu in for deserts

4. We are winning this game, the South Africans are weak

5. That Brighton defender is my man of the match so far(I’ve forgotten his name) — PATHFINDER (@0x_pathfinder) September 9, 2025

That goal nah handball oo. Thank God there's no VAR 😂 — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) September 9, 2025

So no VAR, the brother used Maradona style to equalizer…!!!! These frauds are at it again😭😭😭#WCQUALIFIERS pic.twitter.com/6MsgMWpZmL — 🇦🇷Maqhobozakwasani🇧🇷 (@NjabuloQhobs) September 9, 2025

We need VAR for these games, @FIFAWorldCup why the hell there's no VAR. Nigeria just scored an own goal and it was counted #RSANGA September 9, 2025