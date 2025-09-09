‘Thank God no VAR’ – Nigerians rejoice, South Africans fault Bassey’s controversial goal

The Super Eagles’ controversial goal to make it 1-1 against South Africa just before halftime in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday has generated controversy on social media.
The goal was credited to defender Calvin Bassey, who appeared to have the ball glance off his hand after hitting his head before driving it into the far post of the net.
The goal has sparked conversations on social media, with Nigerians rejoicing that there was no VAR in the match, while South Africans bemoan the absence of video assistant referee.
See reactions below:
