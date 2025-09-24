TFA, US partners offer cash relief to African families

By Innocent Anaba

Tilova For Africa, TFA, in conjunction with some American families, is offering a lifeline to some Nigerian families through its financial adoption programme.

Through the programme, some families will be assisted financially and periodically to take care of educational needs of their children, among other things.

One of the sponsors, Amanda Adams, a mother of two daughters, Riley and Sophia, alongside her partner, Kenneth, had always wanted to help raise a child in Africa by providing financial support to the parents.

The family from Massachusetts, USA, has been searching in vain for years for a reliable means to have their dream of lending a helping hand to an African child come true.

This was until they discovered Tilova For Africa’s financial adoption programme (FAP).

The TFA’s FAP has now made it possible for Amanda and her family to financially adopt, Treasure Effiong, a seven-year-old child from Nigeria, and provide the parents the financial assistance needed to provide basic needs for young beautiful Treasure.

Amanda remarked on her facebook page: “Since I was a teenager, making a change in any kid’s life has always been a dream to me. To one day be the reason for his or her success would mean the world to me.

“Now 32 years later, I am making that dream come true for this little girl in Nigeria. After days of endless messages, reading all of the people who need help through this organisation, I have finally chosen the little girls who I can’t wait to sponsor.

“Obinna Treasure, you have no idea how much love and support you’re going to get. My family is elated to help you get through school, you’ll have forever pen pals, forever friends and, most importantly, a chance to make all your dreams come true.

“Thank you, Martin, my co-worker and owner of Tilova For Africa, for giving me this opportunity come true for me. If anyone of you is interested in sponsorship, please reach out to this amazing organisation.”

This is also the situation with Ploy Colleter, a pregnant mother of one, and also a Massachusetts, USA resident, who with her husband, Kenneth, recently financially adopted two Nigerian children, Evangeline Adewale and Mmaduabuch Nwogu, from two different parents through TFA’s FAP.

Explaining the content and character of the programme, Mr. Martin Nwabueze, co-founder and CEO of TFA, said: “The TFA financial adoption programme (FAP) is designed to avail willing sponsors from around the world the opportunity to take financial responsibility of raising an African child in need of support by providing the adoptee’s parents a specified amount of money yearly for the adopted child’s upkeep.

“In addition to the specified yearly stipend, the adopter is equally free to provide any other form of assistance to the adoptee in form of gifts or money.

“In most cases, the adopter prefers to establish a communication link with the adoptees family in other to build a relationship and monitor the progress and well being of the adoptee but in other cases, adopters may choose to remain anonymous or simply provide financial assistance without establishing a personal relationship with the adoptee.

“In all situations, the decision to either establish a personal relationship between participants in the programme lies on the adoptors and adoptees. The TFA will only help facilitate the communication when the participants have mutually agreed to be in contact.

“Many Nigerian children have benefitted from this programme by applying through TFA social media handles such as Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram but mostly through their website at www.tilovaforafrica.com.

“We are committed to finding help for those children in need in Africa from sponsors all over the world by linking the donors and recipients together through our financial adoption programme.

“We take it upon us to verify that all children put forward for adoption are real children in real needs and that the sponsors are decent families with strictly authentic, humane and honorable intentions. By so doing, TFA guarantees that both the adoptors and adoptees are safe and comfortable in each others hands.

“Once we establish such a relationship, we allow involved parties freedom to enjoy their friendship but still keep in touch with them for advisory purposes.”

On her part, Faith Effiong, mother of Treasure, who was adopted by Amanda, expressed gratitude to TFA for the opportunity the organisation provided her and her family.

She thanked the adopter, Amanda Adams, praying God to bless her and her family abundantly.

The TFA is a charity and equal right organisation based in NH USA, which for years has been the mouth piece of the voiceless and providing succour for those in desperate need through poverty alleviation measures provided through the social media handles, on the ground and through their website.