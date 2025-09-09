TFA Future Liga concludes with young players showcasing talent across Lagos

By Ephraim Oseji

The 2025 edition of the TFA Future Liga, powered by The Future Academy and supported by Talent ID Partner, ended after days of competitive football, teamwork, and the display of ability.

This year’s tournament brought together young footballers across Lagos, competing in different age groups with focus and effort. From the opening whistle, the pitches were filled with energy as teams worked towards victory and improvement.

The participating teams for this year’s Future Liga were AustenPlus FC, Dazzle FC, Right to Smile FA, Royalty FA, Varsity FA, F8 Ballers, Clique Sport, and The Future Academy (TFA).

These eight teams produced moments that will be remembered — goals, saves, disappointment, and celebrations. Beyond results and tables, the value of the tournament lay in the lessons of development, discipline, and growth that each player gained.

Speaking on the tournament, Fabio Abiola, Director of The Future Academy, said:

“The Future Liga is more than a football tournament; it’s a platform to let our kids shine, to give them a chance to experience the values of teamwork, discipline, and leadership. Every team here is a winner, and we are proud to have provided this space for growth. With partners like @thetasafrica, we are confident that this is just the beginning of even greater opportunities for young athletes.”

The Future Liga 2025 was not only about football; it focused on preparing leaders for the future. Coaches, parents, and supporters shaped the experience, guiding the players to understand that success is not only about lifting trophies but also about building strength and character.

As the tournament closed, one message was clear: the TFA Future Liga remains a platform for Nigeria’s next generation of players. The vision continues, the commitment is firm, and the pathway for football development grows stronger with every edition.