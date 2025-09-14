TETFund urges collective responsibility to advance tertiary education

…Assures Institutions of Continuous Support

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has emphasized that advancing Nigeria’s tertiary education system to global standards is a collective responsibility requiring the active collaboration of all stakeholders.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with stakeholders of TETFund beneficiary institutions in the North East over the weekend, former acting Governor of Taraba State and TETFund board member, Sani Danladi, said transforming higher education into a driver of growth and innovation demands joint efforts from institutions, communities, industries, and civil society.

Danladi highlighted the board’s recent interventions under the leadership of Chairman Aminu Masari, noting that beyond sponsoring lecturers for advanced studies, TETFund allocated ₦70 billion in its 2025 intervention for mini power grids across 18 tertiary institutions.

“The responsibility of shaping the future of Nigerian higher education cannot rest solely on the Fund or government institutions. It demands collaboration, shared ownership, and active participation by all of us,” he stated.

He explained that fostering innovation ecosystems within institutions would help create knowledge-driven industries capable of generating employment and contributing significantly to national economic growth.

Danladi further assured that TETFund would sustain its reform-driven agenda, in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope vision, and continue to deliver more interventions across tertiary institutions nationwide.