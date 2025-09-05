TETFund unveils 1,150-capacity lecture hall, Allied Sciences Laboratories at UDUS

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), on Wednesday commissioned two landmark projects — a 1,150-capacity lecture and conference hall at the university’s permanent site and a fully equipped block of laboratories for the Faculty of Allied Sciences at the College of Health Sciences, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital.

The inauguration, part of activities marking UDUS’s 50th anniversary, was presided over by the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Governing Board, Alhaji Bello Masari, represented by the Northwest Board Representative, Alhaji Ibrahim Turaki. He described the facilities as “game-changers” for academic excellence and research capacity in the institution.

Alhaji Turaki said the intervention reflected TETFund’s commitment to providing world-class infrastructure for Nigerian universities, stressing that the facilities were designed to meet both present and future needs in health sciences and multidisciplinary studies.

Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, commended TETFund for the initiative, noting that the projects would ease the pressure on lecture space while providing modern laboratories for training health professionals vital to national development. He emphasized the need for proper maintenance to ensure durability and maximum utilization.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Bashir Garba, described the projects as monumental achievements that would transform the academic environment. “The lecture hall will serve as a hub for intellectual discourse and research presentations, while the laboratories will significantly raise the standard of medical and allied health sciences education,” he said.

The university’s Director of Physical Planning highlighted the modern designs and technical quality of the facilities, underscoring their compliance with international standards. He noted that the laboratories were specifically built to enhance practical training in medical, pharmaceutical, and allied sciences, equipping students with globally competitive skills.

Inaugurating the projects, Alhaji Turaki reaffirmed TETFund’s commitment to sustaining strategic interventions across Nigerian universities. He urged students to maximize the facilities, noting that world-class education thrives on proper use of infrastructure alongside quality teaching.

Staff, students, and stakeholders at the event expressed gratitude, saying the projects would help address the long-standing infrastructure deficit in Nigeria’s higher institutions.

With the commissioning of the lecture hall and laboratories, UDUS has strengthened its status as a center of excellence in teaching, research, and community service.