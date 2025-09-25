TETFund commissions N3.8billion senate building, three others in UNIOSUN

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Tetfund, has commissioned a newly built senate building at the main campus of the Osun State University, Osogbo along with three other buildings valued over N3.8billion.

Speaking at the commissioning event held inside the campus in Osogbo, TETFund’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Hon. Aminu Masari, the inauguration of the projects is a pointer to progress and success in aligning with TETFund’s vision of making our institutions globally relevant and competitive in this age of pronounced digital advancement and the increasing relevance and impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He added that since Uniosun’s inception, “TETFund interventions to this university shortly after its enlistment in 2006, the Fund has allocated a total of N14,107,175,623.11, out of which a total of N10,554,366,446.14 have been accessed, leaving a balance of N3,552,809,176.97, most of which are already committed.

“Let me remark here that these projects were not delivered without the usual hiccups associated with price fluctuations caused by the volatility in our economy. We however commend the University Management who ensured that, in spite of the challenges, the projects were successfully delivered”.

Uniosun’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye said other completed projects includes; multi-dimensional faculty of Computing and Information Science, 500-capaciry auditorium, and twin-lecture theatre.

He also pledged the University’s commitment to ensure that the infrastructure is properly used to enhance the frontiers of learning, before Governor Ademola Adeleke and former Governor Masari inaugurated the projects around the campus.

The Senate building, according to Engr. Adigun Ismail, the Managing Director, WAZLAT Engineering LTD, consist of State-of-the-art facilities, including 500-capacity relaxation center, 58 office, 250 capacity pavilion senate chamber, 150 capacity Council chamber, 12 executive offices, two executive conference rooms among others.