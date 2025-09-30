Terrorists plotting 2027 takeover in northern Nigeria – Olawepo-Hashim

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Presidential hopeful, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has cautioned that Northern Nigeria faces a grave security threat as terrorist groups intensify efforts to expand their influence, with potential consequences for the country’s stability ahead of 2027.

In a statement personally signed by him, Olawepo-Hashim extended condolences to the families of victims of the recent bandit attack in Oke Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, where 15 people, including vigilantes and the community head, were killed. He also called for immediate security action to rescue abducted persons.

Revealing that he recently discussed security challenges with Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in his role as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Olawepo-Hashim said the crisis extends beyond the capacity of individual states to handle.

He warned that extremist groups are working to consolidate control in parts of the North, noting that the North Central region could become a major theatre of conflict if urgent action is not taken.

“The Oke Ode massacre is a tragic reminder of the escalating threat,” he said, pointing to similar attacks in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Baruteen, and Pategi local governments.

Olawepo-Hashim urged Nigeria’s leadership to take the warnings seriously and criticized what he described as complacency among the ruling class.

“It is tragic that those in power appear disconnected from this rapidly emerging danger. Many communities remain vulnerable and unprotected,” he lamented.

He called for urgent, professional, and well-coordinated security operations to prevent the situation from deteriorating further, warning that Nigeria cannot afford to allow terrorist and criminal groups to consolidate control over ungoverned spaces.