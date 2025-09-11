Terrorism fight: Lawmaker lauds CDS, service chiefs on strategic gains

Agbese

Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has praised the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and other service chiefs for what he described as “tangible and strategic gains” in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, banditry, and other crimes threatening national stability.

Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, said the military under its current leadership has reinvigorated counter-insurgency and counter-banditry operations, restoring confidence among citizens.

Speaking with journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday before departing for an international engagement, the UK-trained lawyer dismissed recent calls for the removal of the service chiefs as “propaganda warfare” from terrorist networks.

“The service chiefs have given us clear evidence that Nigeria can win this war. The terrorists and their enablers understand this, so they resort to psychological warfare. Their demand for a change of leadership is not for Nigeria’s benefit — it is a survival tactic for terror,” Agbese said.

He singled out CDS Musa for commendation, citing his coordination of joint military operations and success in aligning the different services under a unified counter-terrorism framework. He also pointed to the hosting of the African Defence Chiefs’ Summit in Abuja as proof of Musa’s vision.

“That summit was not just a gathering; it was a statement. Nigeria, under General Musa, showed leadership by convening African militaries to discuss African solutions to African problems,” he said.

The lawmaker also lauded the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for his efforts against oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and maritime crime. According to him, the Navy’s actions have boosted government revenue and restored confidence in Nigeria’s waters.

“The Chief of Naval Staff has demonstrated uncommon commitment in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain. Today, illegal oil smuggling is no longer the thriving industry it once was, thanks to his strategic innovations and the dedication of naval officers under his command,” Agbese said.

On the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Agbese noted that his field-driven leadership style has boosted troop morale and degraded terrorist strongholds.

“General Oluyede is not a desk officer; he is on the ground with the troops. His operational strategy has degraded terrorist enclaves in the North-East and weakened bandit networks in the North-West,” he stated.

He added that Oluyede’s outreach to local communities in conflict zones has enhanced intelligence-gathering. “Security cannot be won by bullets alone; it requires the trust of the people. General Oluyede understands this and has fostered the kind of community collaboration that gives our troops a critical advantage,” Agbese observed.

As a member of the Pan-African Parliament, Agbese pledged to advance model laws for regional defence cooperation. “Nigeria must not only lead the fight with strength on the battlefield but also with intellect at the policy level,” he said.

Rejecting calls for the sack of the service chiefs, Agbese urged Nigerians to resist “the propaganda of despair.” He said: “Our service chiefs are among the finest officers in Africa today. To call for their removal now is to sabotage the progress we are making. We cannot allow terrorists to set our agenda.

