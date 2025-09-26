Terminal leave: INEC’s Mahmood chairs weekly meeting

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Against social media reports that he has proceeded on terminal leave, Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, chaired the commission’s regular weekly committee and approved the promotion of some junior staff.

The meeting, according to INEC national commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun, also reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and the conduct of party primaries for the Ekiti and Osun State governorship elections.

“In addition, the meeting approved the 2025 promotion of 471 deserving junior staff (GL 03-06) of the commission on the recommendation of the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee, APDC, in line with the Staff Conditions of Service.

“A total of 515 staff were shortlisted for the exercise, out of which 214 met the requirements for promotion.

to GL07, 134 to GL06, 106 to GL05 and 17 to GL04.

“The promotion of junior staff concludes the first phase of the exercise. Next is the promotion of senior staff, which has also commenced in earnest.

“Staff promotion is a routine exercise. The commission remains committed to regular merit-based promotion and the welfare of staff. We urge all staff to rededicate themselves to service, particularly with regard to elections and electoral activities,” Olumekun stated.