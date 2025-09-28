Temidayo Babatunde to Premiere The Return of the Baddie in UK

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian filmmaker Temidayo Babatunde is set to premiere his latest production, The Return of the Baddie, in the United Kingdom.

The film, directed by Okiki Afolayan and managed by Sunny Alli, is produced under TAB Film Production. It explores the complexities of social media influence, fame, and the hidden costs of living a life built on appearances.

At the centre of the story is a character named Baddie, a popular influencer whose glamorous lifestyle masks a world of lies, manipulation, and insecurities. While admired by fans and envied by rivals, her carefully curated image begins to unravel as betrayal, rivalry, and the pressure of constant public scrutiny threaten to bring her down.

The film highlights the dangers of blurred lines between reality and pretense, showing how the pursuit of validation can lead to destructive consequences. It also examines the dynamics of loyalty, competition, and survival in an industry where authenticity is increasingly rare.

According to the producers, The Return of the Baddie goes beyond being a character-driven drama to serve as a commentary on society’s growing obsession with fame and relevance in the digital age.

The UK premiere is expected to draw attention from both African and international audiences, positioning the project as a bold exploration of contemporary influencer culture.