Teenager killed in suspected IED blast in Borno

The Police Command in Borno has confirmed the death of a 13-year-old boy following an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Monguno Local Government Area.

The explosive is suspected to have been planted by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the area.

The police spokesman in Borno, Nahun Daso, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Monday, said the incident occurred at Kawuram, Monguno, on Sunday.

He said the victim was returning from the farm with his father, Usman Abubakar, the head of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Monguno, when he stepped on the device.

“The explosion fatally injured the teenager. A military Forward Operating Base (FOB) was alerted, and a combined team of the military, Police EOD-CBRN, police patrol team, CJTF and hunters visited the scene.

“The area was cordoned, searched and rendered safe for other users. No other unexploded devices were found.

“The victim was evacuated to the General Hospital in Monguno where he later died while receiving treatment,” he said.

According to him, the corpse has been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

He added that security had been reinforced in the area.

(NAN)