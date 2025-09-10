‘Teddy Tones’, musician stepping into his father, late Prince Twins Seven Seven’s big shoes

Meet ‘Teddy Tones’, musician and son of late renowned artist Prince Twins Seven Seven, who is not afraid to step into his father’s big shoes.

Teddy Tones, a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and a fashion model, has even sampled his late father’s hit – ‘Mafe’.

His world-renowned Nigerian artiste father. “Prince Twins Seven Seven”, was also a United Nation Peace Ambassador.

Teddy Tones is an exceptional musician, who sings beautifully and plays percussion instruments.

He recently featured on the remix of his late father’s hit song ‘Mafe’, which is now airing on Nigerian radio stations. And he has also released several songs and musical videos over the years.